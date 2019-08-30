Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

08/30/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019. Intersect ENT is a commercial drug delivery company that purports to develop products for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions. Intersect ENT's PROPEL family of products are used in conjunction with sinus surgery, and its SINUVA sinus implant is used to treat patients who have had surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Intersect ENT's misconduct, click here.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in August 2018, Intersect ENT revealed that it was facing challenges with the launch of SINUVA, which negatively impacted its second quarter 2018 financial results. In a conference call discussing Intersect ENT's quarterly results, CEO Earnhardt noted that Intersect ENT was adding to its reimbursement leadership to focus on payer outreach and field support. However, Intersect failed to disclose to investors that it lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA. The company refocused its sales force to help with reimbursement instead of driving sales growth, but physicians became less likely to adopt SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement. In May 2019, Intersect ENT disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. It also reported that Earnhardt, CEO of 11 years, had resigned. On this news, Intersect ENT's share price fell more than 25% to close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019. The stock currently trades at $15.36 per share.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 108 M
EBIT 2019 -47,4 M
Net income 2019 -45,4 M
Finance 2019 30,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,3x
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
EV / Sales2019 4,47x
EV / Sales2020 4,00x
Capitalization 516 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 24,13  $
Last Close Price 16,38  $
Spread / Highest target 138%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lisa D. Earnhardt President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christine R. Kowalski Chief Operating Officer
Jeryl L. Hilleman Chief Financial Officer
Dana George Mead Independent Director
Frederic H. Moll Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSECT ENT INC-44.22%495
MEDTRONIC PLC18.73%144 574
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.32.94%44 674
HOYA CORPORATION33.95%30 103
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS33.22%28 370
TERUMO CORP-49.19%21 454
