Shareholder Alert: Robbins Arroyo LLP Reminds Investors Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between August 1, 2018 and May 6, 2019. Intersect ENT is a commercial drug delivery company that purports to develop products for patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions. Intersect ENT's PROPEL family of products are used in conjunction with sinus surgery, and its SINUVA sinus implant is used to treat patients who have had surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Intersect ENT's misconduct, click here.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Accused of Misleading Investors

According to the complaint, in August 2018, Intersect ENT revealed that it was facing challenges with the launch of SINUVA, which negatively impacted its second quarter 2018 financial results. In a conference call discussing Intersect ENT's quarterly results, CEO Earnhardt noted that Intersect ENT was adding to its reimbursement leadership to focus on payer outreach and field support. However, Intersect failed to disclose to investors that it lacked adequate reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians had access to SINUVA. The company refocused its sales force to help with reimbursement instead of driving sales growth, but physicians became less likely to adopt SINUVA due to transaction costs associated with seeking reimbursement. In May 2019, Intersect ENT disclosed a first quarter 2019 loss of $10.8 million and lowered guidance for the remainder of 2019. It also reported that Earnhardt, CEO of 11 years, had resigned. On this news, Intersect ENT's share price fell more than 25% to close at $25.10 per share on May 7, 2019. The stock currently trades at $15.36 per share.

Intersect ENT, Inc. (XENT) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:

Leo Kandinov

(800) 350-6003

lkandinov@robbinsarroyo.com

Shareholder Information Form

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190830005455/en/