UPCOMING DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Intersect ENT, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

06/27/2019 | 12:41pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (“Intersect” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XENT) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Intersect failed to maintain the necessary force of reimbursement representatives to ensure physicians’ access to SINUVA, its sinus implant. This caused the Company’s sales force to concentrate on helping with reimbursement as opposed to driving sales growth. Physicians became less likely to adopt the Company’s products due to transaction costs and delays in reimbursement. Intersect eventually hired staff to address these issues. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Intersect, investors suffered damages.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
