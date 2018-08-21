Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Intersections Inc.    INTX

INTERSECTIONS INC. (INTX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intersections Inc. : to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2018 / Intersections Inc. (NASDAQ: INTX) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 21, 2018 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-D6C3346E2D5F9.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSECTIONS INC.
08:33pINTERSECTIONS INC. : to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/20INTERSECTIONS INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results and Announces Refinanci..
BU
08/20INTERSECTIONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
08/16INTERSECTIONS INC. : Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2018 Results; Provides R..
BU
08/08INTERSECTIONS : 99 -- Professional Service Schedule
AQ
06/28INTERSECTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
06/11INTERSECTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
05/31INTERSECTIONS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-..
AQ
05/30INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY INTERSECTIO : INTX) – Chairman Sold 5,000 shares ..
AQ
05/11INTERSECTIONS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16Intersections reports preliminary Q2 results 
07/11Midday Gainers / Losers (07/11/2018) 
05/11Intersections' (INTX) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcrip.. 
05/10Intersections reports Q1 results 
04/04Midday Gainers / Losers (4/4/2018) 
Chart INTERSECTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Intersections Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Stanfield Executive Chairman & President
Melba Amissi Chief Operating Officer
Ronald L. Barden Chief Financial Officer
Thomas G. Amato Independent Director
David A. McGough Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSECTIONS INC.-40.71%33
BIC-14.30%4 177
MSA SAFETY INC29.24%3 852
TRITON INTERNATIONAL LTD0.99%3 058
COTT CORP-0.43%2 231
SHENZHEN SELEN SCIENCE & TECHNLGY CO LTD--.--%1 913
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.