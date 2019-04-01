Log in
INTERSERVE PLC

INTERSERVE PLC
End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/15
6.0475 GBp   -36.97%
Interserve : helps Canary Wharf Governm...

04/01/2019 | 08:47am EDT

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment services group, has pioneered a scheme which has resulted in a Government building ditching disposable cups.

The stirring success has been achieved by the business's catering team at 10SC, who are based at the Canary Wharf Government Hub.

Autograph, Interserve's catering brand, carried out the work which will help the Government save almost 400,000 disposable cups annually, equating to more than 41,000 kg of CO2, 8.2m litres of water and a reduction in waste of more than 10,600kg.

Customers now drink from: their own receptacle; reusable rice husk cups which can last up to two years and which are also biodegradable; or mugs which can be borrowed for a deposit.

Oliver Miller, workplace director at 10SC for Interserve's support services business, and his team responded to the Government's target to stop using single use plastics by 2020.

He said: 'I am proud we have completely stopped using disposable cups. It has been an excellent team effort and demonstrates how innovatively Interserve can respond to our customer's requests.

'The Government has asked all of its supply chain to consider ways to reduce waste. We sat down as a team and planned our response, which has won praise from our customers.'

10SC now joins a number of other Government buildings that have made the move to ditch disposable cups.

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 12:46:12 UTC
