Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interserve : lenders to improve terms of rescue deal - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 07:43am EST
Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

(Reuters) - Shares in Interserve Plc jumped more than 20 percent on Friday after Sky News reported the troubled outsourcing firm's lenders will improve the terms of a 500 million pound rescue deal to win over the company's biggest shareholders.

The lenders are in talks to double the proportion of Interserve's equity that would be owned by its existing investors, Sky News reported, citing sources close to the company.

Interserve struck a rescue deal earlier this month that will see lenders take control of the company by swapping millions of pounds worth of debt for new shares, giving the group a chance of survival.

The company did not have an immediate comment.

Racing to avert a collapse like that of peer Carillion, Interserve has said it would cut debt by more than half to about 275 million pounds after creditors wrote off loans in return for new equity worth 97.5 percent of the share capital.

Existing shareholders, who saw the company lose 90 percent of its value in 2018, will largely be wiped out under the existing deal. Under a new deal, the investors would own 5 percent of the outsourcer, Sky News said.

The firm said earlier that it was also "actively preparing" alternative plans to ensure the proposed deal can be implemented in the event that shareholders shoot it down.

Aberdeen Standard Investments, which owns about 6.9 percent of Interserve, is one of the shareholders who could support the revised debt-for-equity swap, the report said.

The company's biggest investor, Coltrane Master Fund, L.P., had called for eight of the company's directors to be removed, adding it supports Chief Executive Debbie White.

Interserve is one of Britain's biggest outsourcing and construction companies, employing 75,000 globally to deliver contracts including cleaning hospitals and serving school meals.

Interserve's high level of debt had come under intense scrutiny after peer Carillion collapsed last year under a weight of debt and pension dues, forcing the government to step in to guarantee services.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Anil D'Silva)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSERVE PLC
07:43aINTERSERVE : lenders to improve terms of rescue deal - Sky News
RE
02/21INTERSERVE : Coltrane raises stake in move for Interserve
AQ
02/14INTERSERVE : faces £66 million payout if rescue deal blocked - Sky News
RE
02/14INTERSERVE : Wins place on highways england â£205m north west framework
AQ
02/13INTERSERVE : rescue deal in trouble as second shareholder joins rebellion
AQ
02/12INTERSERVE : DIRECTORATE CHANGE - Interserve
AQ
02/07INTERSERVE : agrees rescue deal to slash 650m debt pile
AQ
02/07INTERSERVE : sheds debt in survival deal
AQ
02/07INTERSERVE : Investor revolt as Interserve agrees rescue
AQ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 133 M
EBIT 2018 91,6 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 627 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,12x
Capitalization 15,4 M
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35  GBP
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC-3.39%20
WORLDPAY INC15.43%27 534
CINTAS CORPORATION21.13%21 220
LG CORP--.--%11 712
UNITED RENTALS31.72%10 749
INTERTEK GROUP6.13%10 717
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.