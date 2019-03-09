Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interserve : set for pre-pack administration if debt deal fails - source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/09/2019 | 03:28pm EST
FILE PHOTO: The Interserve logo is seen on a flag at Interserve offices in Twyford

LONDON (Reuters) - Banks for Interserve have lined up a so-called pre-pack administration that will wipe out existing shareholders but enable the troubled outsourcer to keep operating, a person familiar with the situation said on Saturday.

Seeking to avoid a collapse like rival Carillion, the plan would come into force if investors reject Interserve's debt-for-equity swap at a vote on Friday.

The British company, which employs 68,000 people globally to provide cleaning and building services, is fighting for survival after struggling to service debt due to project delays, a weak construction market and a mistaken push into the energy-from-waste market.

A pre-pack administration enables the company to sell itself or its assets before it appoints administrators who take over the running of the business to protect creditors.

Interserve struck a deal in February under which existing shareholders would retain 5 percent of the group while creditors take control.

However its biggest shareholder Coltrane Asset Management has objected to the deal and a vote will take place on Friday.

Interserve declined to comment but the company's chairman, Glyn Barker, told the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday that Coltrane would be to blame if the company has to opt for a pre-pack deal.

"If we lose that vote because of Coltrane, then it will be because of Coltrane that shareholders get nothing out of this," he said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSERVE PLC
03:28pINTERSERVE : set for pre-pack administration if debt deal fails - source
RE
03/08INTERSERVE : Stroma launches inspirational leaders programme with interserve
AQ
03/08INTERSERVE : Big shareholder backs Interserve before deal vote
AQ
03/07INTERSERVE : Completes â£12m rotherham interchange refurbishment
AQ
03/06INTERSERVE : Update on energy from waste - templeborough handover
AQ
03/06INTERSERVE : shareholder demands 'would risk future' of company
AQ
03/05INTERSERVE : Britain's Interserve rejects Coltrane's new rescue plan
RE
03/05INTERSERVE : Buildbase launches apprentice training programme with interserve
AQ
03/05INTERSERVE : Oin more than 700 apprentices at interserve
AQ
03/05INTERSERVE : considers alternative rescue plan from top investor
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 007 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 388 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 3,44
EV / Sales 2019 0,27x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Capitalization 437 M
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 67%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC37.48%569
WORLDPAY INC24.73%29 909
CINTAS CORPORATION20.56%21 047
LG CORP--.--%11 279
BUREAU VERITAS21.49%10 736
EDENRED21.30%10 488
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.