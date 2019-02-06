Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 02/06 03:30:30 am
14.05 GBp   +6.68%
02:40aINTERSERVE : slashes debt through share issue
RE
02/05INTERSERVE : Investors hold breath ahead of Interserve deal
AQ
02/04INTERSERVE : may announce fresh deal this week
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Interserve : slashes debt through share issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 02:40am EST
Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

(Reuters) - Interserve Plc, which is working to avert a Carillion-style collapse, said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with creditors that would cut its debt to about 275 million pounds by issuing new shares worth 97.5 percent of its share capital.

The company, which has struggled with a weak construction market and more than 600 million pounds ($776.34 million) in debt, said the deal would issue a total of 480 million pounds of new equity and had the support of its stakeholders and the government.

It also includes loading 350 million pounds of debt onto Interserve's profitable building materials business RMDK, the company said in a statement.

Carillion's collapse in a mass of debt and pensions dues in January last year forced the government to step in to guarantee services ranging from roadworks to school meals and led to a parliamentary inquiry into the extent to which private companies should be running essential services.

RMDK, which Interserve decided in 2016 to keep because it brought it more international exposure, has been valued by analysts at up to 300 million pounds.

Reading-based Interserve, which has thousands of UK government contracts to clean hospitals and serve school meals, said in a separate statement that Coltrane Master Fund, L.P, which holds a more than five percent stake, had called for eight of the company's directors to be removed.

However, Coltrane continues to support Chief Executive Debbie White and has not called for her to step down, it added.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Patrick Graham)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSERVE PLC
02:40aINTERSERVE : slashes debt through share issue
RE
02/05INTERSERVE : Investors hold breath ahead of Interserve deal
AQ
02/04INTERSERVE : may announce fresh deal this week
AQ
01/30INTERSERVE : free of loss-making waste project
AQ
01/29INTERSERVE : Update on dunbar energy from waste project
AQ
01/28INTERSERVE : Metropolitan police environmental award for interserve
AQ
01/22Boss of builder Kier goes after share sale snub
RE
01/20INTERSERVE : UK's Interserve seeks rescue deal amid $800m debt
AQ
01/15INTERSERVE : The duke and duchess of sussex visit tomorrow's women wirral
AQ
01/15INTERSERVE : The day it came crumbling down
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 3 061 M
EBIT 2018 92,0 M
Net income 2018 -24,0 M
Debt 2018 629 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 5,59
EV / Sales 2018 0,21x
EV / Sales 2019 0,20x
Capitalization 19,7 M
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSERVE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,62  GBP
Spread / Average Target 371%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC24.01%26
WORLDPAY INC10.89%26 451
CINTAS CORPORATION14.17%19 901
LG CORP--.--%12 057
INTERTEK GROUP6.46%10 440
UNITED RENTALS25.95%10 298
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.