INTERSERVE PLC

INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/15 08:35:00 am
6.0475 GBp   -36.97%
08:56aINTERSERVE : to go in administration after rescue deal blocked
RE
08:54aINTERSERVE : Result of General Meeting
PU
06:33aUK shares up after vote for Brexit delay; oil majors gain
RE
Interserve : to go in administration after rescue deal blocked

03/15/2019 | 08:56am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Interserve offices are seen in Twyford

LONDON (Reuters) - Troubled British outsourcer Interserve is on the brink of collapse after its shareholders rejected a rescue plan that would have slashed its debts and handed control of the ailing firm to its lenders.

Interserve's shareholders voted 59 percent against a debt-for-equity rescue package at a general meeting in central London on Friday, in a victory for its biggest shareholder, US hedge fund Coltrane, which had opposed the plan.

The company is now expected to file to go into a 'pre-pack' administration on Friday evening, under a plan overseen by EY which would see Interserve's creditors buy its assets.

The company said this arrangement should ensure that its business can continue to operate "as normal" for its customers and suppliers

Shares in the company have been suspended after falling 34 percent.

Interserve employs 68,000 people worldwide and is one of the British government's biggest contractors, providing services from school meals to cleaning hospitals.

It ran into difficulty after a string of ill-advised acquisitions and loss-making contracts weighed on its finances and piled on debt, raising fears it could collapse into insolvency like rival outsourcer Carillion.

The rejected rescue plan would have handed Interserve's lenders, which include banks and hedge funds, 95 percent ownership in exchange for cancelling 485 million pounds of its debts, with existing investors' holdings diluted to 5 percent.

A pre-pack administration would see all shareholder value wiped out entirely.

Coltrane - which has proposed its own rival rescue plan for Interserve that protects more shareholder value - wants to take part in any bidding for Interserve assets.

(Reporting by Iain Withers; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Lawrence White)

By Iain Withers

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 3 007 M
EBIT 2019 102 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 388 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 2,26
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
EV / Sales 2020 0,18x
Capitalization 287 M
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts 0
Average target price 0,24  GBP
Spread / Average Target 154%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Glyn Anthony Barker Chairman
Mark Argent Whiteling Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dougie I. Sutherland Executive Director & MD-Development Divisions
Anne Kathleen Fahy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC-9.65%380
WORLDPAY INC27.55%30 291
CINTAS CORPORATION21.97%21 420
LG CORP--.--%11 608
EDENRED25.69%10 949
BUREAU VERITAS21.33%10 801
