Interserve : to merge UK and Internatio...

Simplified structure: Creating a new, combined construction division

Also bringing together UK and International Support Services businesses

Supports standardized operational delivery and 'One Interserve' culture and approach

New structure effective 3rd September 2018 under Managing Director George Franks; no changes to Group financial reporting

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, announces a new simplified organisational structure that will combine both UK and International divisions. This change supports the Group's strategic priorities to define and deliver consistent propositions for customers, standardise operational delivery and create a 'One Interserve' culture.

The new Construction division will be led by George Franks, who currently runs Interserve's Construction International division. George has been with Interserve for 34 years and has extensive experience in both our domestic and international construction businesses. Gordon Kew, Managing Director of UK Construction, will be leaving the business at the end of September. During his two years as Managing Director, Gordon has been instrumental in strengthening the UK Construction leadership team and returning the business to profit in the first half of 2018.

Also from 3rd September, Interserve's international FM business will be joining our UK support services division.

These changes relate to the operations of the Interserve only and there will be no change to the Group's financial reporting.

Chief Executive Officer, Debbie White commented:

'These changes support our vision for a simpler, more efficient and more effective Interserve, where people are empowered to make things happen within a clear and strong leadership structure. Bringing our UK and International construction and support services businesses together will help us to reduce complexity, support the transfer of people and skills and develop a clear and consistent value propositions for customers wherever they are in the world.'

- Ends -

For further information about Interserve, please contact:

Robin O'Kelly

Interserve

07786 702526

Legal identifier number: 549300MVYY4EZCRFHZ09

About Interserve

Interserve is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. Headquartered in the UK and FTSE listed, we have gross revenues of £3.7 billion and a workforce of circa 75,000 people worldwide.

Website: www.interserve.com

For Interserve news follow: @interservenews

For facilities management updates follow: @INT_FM

For construction updates follow: @IRVconstruction