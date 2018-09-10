Log in
INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
09/10 10:03:51 am
58.95 GBp   -1.75%
10:07aINTERSERVE : wins £12m footbridge and c...
PU
09/03INTERSERVE : Wins â£2 million contract with edinburgh zoo
AQ
09/03INTERSERVE : wins £2 million contract w...
PU
Interserve : wins £12m footbridge and c...

09/10/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, has secured a £12m Highways England contract on the A63 in Hull.

This high-profile project involves the installation of a footbridge in front of Princes Quay and over the A63, which is used by nearly 45,000 people each day. Works are expected to start in October 2018.

Interserve will also be undertaking construction and enhancement works on Garrison Road Roundabout (Roger Millward Way), which will involve the construction of two new lanes of traffic in each direction at this busy roundabout.

The project will deliver improved safety, better access to the marina area and reconnect the city centre with its waterfront and regenerated Fruit Market. Our work will also alleviate congestion on the A63 towards the Hull ferry terminal.

Wayne Howell, Interserve Divisional Director for Highways said:

'We are delighted to have been chosen to play such an important role in providing the City of Hull with a vital piece of infrastructure'

For further information on the A737 Den Realignment project,please click here.

For more information contact:

Ian Green
PR Manager, Interserve
07740 513535

About Interserve

Interserve is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. Headquartered in the UK and FTSE listed, we have gross revenues of £3.7 billion and a workforce of circa 75,000 people worldwide.

Website: www.interserve.com
For Interserve news follow: @interservenews
For construction news follow: @IRVconstruction

Interserve plc published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2018 08:06:12 UTC
