Interserve : wins £12m footbridge and c...

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, has secured a £12m Highways England contract on the A63 in Hull.

This high-profile project involves the installation of a footbridge in front of Princes Quay and over the A63, which is used by nearly 45,000 people each day. Works are expected to start in October 2018.

Interserve will also be undertaking construction and enhancement works on Garrison Road Roundabout (Roger Millward Way), which will involve the construction of two new lanes of traffic in each direction at this busy roundabout.

The project will deliver improved safety, better access to the marina area and reconnect the city centre with its waterfront and regenerated Fruit Market. Our work will also alleviate congestion on the A63 towards the Hull ferry terminal.

Wayne Howell, Interserve Divisional Director for Highways said:

'We are delighted to have been chosen to play such an important role in providing the City of Hull with a vital piece of infrastructure'

