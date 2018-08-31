Log in
INTERSERVE PLC

INTERSERVE PLC (IRV)
08/31 10:26:19 am
64.8250 GBp   -0.12%
10:12aINTERSERVE : wins £4.6m contract to ref...
PU
08/20INTERSERVE : Wins â£13m camhs construction contract
AQ
08/20INTERSERVE : £105m contract win
AQ
Interserve : wins £4.6m contract to ref...

08/31/2018 | 10:12am CEST

Interserve, the international support services and construction group, has been awarded a £4.6 million contract to refurbish all three floors of Scunthorpe's new St John's Market.

St John's Market forms part of wider plans to transform Scunthorpe town centre with a £60m regeneration project to transform the town. Starting on site in autumn this year, works will include providing ground floor food retail space, cold stores and refrigerated counters, seating areas, storage areas, supply and erection of stalls, a new food outlet area on the first floor as well as improvements to the market retail experience.

As part of the contract, Interserve has committed to the engagement of local workers and suppliers including Scunthorpe Steel wherever possible. The project will help safeguard and create up to 90 construction jobs as well as provide apprentice, training, educational and work experience opportunities.

John Gittins, Divisional Director at Interserve said:

'As a North Lincolnshire resident, I am really excited to be involved with this important local project and the ongoing redevelopment of Scunthorpe town centre.

'We have a strong local supply chain, and will look to maximise social value outcomes, as well as ensuring a business as usual environment for all existing businesses within the town centre.

'We also have a strong pedigree within the retail sector, and will bring lessons learnt from our recently completed Kirkgate Market redevelopment in Leeds, an award winning project which has helped to improve both footfall and the retail experience.'

Cllr Rob Waltham, leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said:

'Awarding the contract to carry out the refurbishment work signifies a key milestone in the project.

'The new market will boost the town centre as shoppers keep telling us its location right next to the bus station and in larger premises will make a massive difference. Not only is it creating construction jobs, it is also providing much better facilities for traders to operate from and will give visitors a great place to shop. We are continuing to meet with traders to see how we can best support them in the transfer to the new site.

'Please continue to visit the market at its current location close to St John's Church Square. You will find a whole range of quality and fresh produce and great gift ideas. The existing market will stay open until the new St John's Market opens in the New Year.'

-Ends-

Photo - Cllr Rob Waltham leader, North Lincolnshire Council with Simons Woods, Property Services Manager at Interserve Construction (centre), accompanied by Helen Manderson, Director of Business Development at North Lincolnshire Council and other representatives from Interserve Construction

For more information contact:

Ian Green
Media Relations Manager, Interserve
07740 513535

About Interserve

Interserve is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. Headquartered in the UK and FTSE listed, we have gross revenues of £3.7 billion and a workforce of circa 75,000 people worldwide.

Website: www.interserve.com
For Interserve news follow: @interservenews
For construction news follow: @IRVconstruction

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:11:02 UTC
