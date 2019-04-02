Interserve : wins prestigious childcare...

Log in
04/02/2019

Interserve Learning & Employment (ILE) scooped the prestigious Education & Childcare Apprenticeship Provider of the Year accolade at last week's Annual Apprenticeship Conference (AAC) Awards, held at the ICC in Birmingham.

ILE, which is part of Interserve Group Limited, earned the award in recognition of the company's achievement rates and its innovative approach to developing the new apprenticeship standards - Teaching Assistant Level 3 which launches today and the Early Years Educator Level 3 which is due imminently.

ILE's Childcare and Education delivery team support more than 900 apprentices across the UK with their training requirements. They also work collaboratively with employers such as day nurseries, schools, academies and specialist child care facilities to deliver apprenticeships and traineeships to their employees.

ILE is the largest active provider of Education and Childcare qualifications throughout England and has notched up a successful achievement rate of 75 per cent, which is 12 per cent above the national provider average in this sector. Success rests upon the support delivered by ILE's dedicated, highly qualified and experienced trainer assessors.

The ceremony was organised by FE Week and the Association of Employment and Learning Providers and celebrates the UK's best apprenticeship providers, employers and champions.

Chris Peel, Managing Director of ILE, said: 'I am absolutely delighted that our excellent delivery in the Education & Childcare sector has been recognised as best-in-class.

'We have a great team who operate with such passion and enthusiasm for what they do, upskilling more than a thousand people a year and playing a major role in improving service delivery and education in nurseries and schools across the country.'

Interserve colleagues were nominated in three categories at the event. The other two nominees were in the Special Educational Needs & Disability (SEND) Apprenticeship Champion and Outstanding Contribution to the Development of Apprenticeships awards.

-Ends-

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

Stephen Hallmark, Corporate Affairs Manager
Mobile: 07484 085 098
Email: stephen.hallmark@interserve.com

www.interserve.com
For news follow @interservenews

Interserve plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 08:26:09 UTC
