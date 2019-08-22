Interserve : Paragon praised for work on MoJ's London properties

Paragon, Interserve's specialist fit-out business, has successfully completed three major refurbishment projects for the Ministry of Justice.

The team from Paragon won praise from the MoJ for their work on the ministry's properties at Petty France, Albany House and Clive House in Westminster which houses thousands of staff working in the MoJ and Her Majesty's Courts and Tribunals Service.

Paragon delivered the project in challenging circumstances with 4,000 MoJ members of staff continuing to work in the properties throughout the refurbishment programme. Paragon completed work in 20 separate areas on 13 floors within the MoJ's flagship 102 Petty France property, four floors in Albany House and reception and meeting rooms refurbishments in Clive House

The successful competition of this MoJ refurbishment project further underscores Interserve Construction's wide-ranging capabilities across the construction spectrum from infrastructure to new-build through to fit-out and refurbishment for several government departments including health, justice, education and transport.

Simon Hands, Project Director at Paragon, said: 'This was a great team effort that not only delivered a successful and significant piece of work for a valued client but also supported a number of charities along the way. The team donated food to the local Westminster Chapel Foodbank, delivered a charity bake sale for Comic Relief, a charity Easter Egg donation for Save the Miracle, Mind and Alzheimer Charity and donated more than 4,000 square metres of reusable carpet.'

The Petty France project involved stripping out and re-purposing old carpets, creating new meeting rooms within the office space and reconfiguring the existing space to accommodate new incoming staff. Paragon was also responsible for re-decoration and floor finishes, a new meeting room booking system and new heating and cooling services to suit the reconfigured space.

At Albany House Paragon fitted out four floors to accommodate incoming staff as well as removing any asbestos hazards and Clive House saw the introduction of a new reception with new floor and wall alterations.

