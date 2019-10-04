Log in
INTERSERVE PLC    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
Interserve : announces the appointment of John Lambert...

10/04/2019 | 04:22am EDT

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, today announces that John Lambert will join the Executive Team as its Group HR Director. He succeeds Sally Cabrini, who has announced her intention to stand down and pursue a non-executive career. Sally will leave the company at the end of December 2019.

John has worked as a senior executive in Interserve's HR Department since 2011 and has a strong understanding of how the business operates. He has worked in the HR industry for 30 years and held senior roles at WH Smiths, Mothercare, HomeServe Property Repairs, and Blockbuster Entertainment.

Debbie White, Chief Executive Officer of Interserve Group Limited, said: 'Sally has made a very significant contribution to the business, particularly in what was a challenging period for our people. Her work leading the delivery of the 'Fit for Growth' programme in addition to her leadership of the HR and IT functions has been invaluable in helping to shape a successful future for the company. On behalf of the Board, I would to wish her every success for the future.'

'I am delighted to welcome John to the Executive Team and look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver on our people strategy across Interserve Group Limited.'

- ENDS -

Jonathan Refoy
+44 (0) 7880 315877
Interserve Group Limited

Martin Robinson
Lisa Jarrett Kerr
+44 (0) 207 353 4200
Tulchan Communications

About Interserve Group Limited

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

www.interserve.com
For news follow @interserve

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 04 October 2019
