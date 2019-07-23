Interserve : announces the appointment of Mark Morris ...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, announces the appointment of Mark Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 1 September 2019. This appointment follows the previously announced decision by Mark Whiteling to step down to pursue his non-executive career.

Mark Morris has many years of financial and leadership experience. He joins Interserve from Seadrill Limited, a NYSE listed company where he was the Chief Financial Officer for the last three and a half years and led the successful restructuring of the company.

Prior to this, Mark Morris worked at Rolls-Royce plc for 28 years in various roles, most recently as its Chief Financial Officer. He brings with him considerable experience in transformation, restructuring and driving business performance.

Debbie White, Interserve Group Limited, Chief Executive Officer, said: 'It is a pleasure to welcome Mark to Interserve. His significant experience will be a valuable addition to the Company's leadership team. I very much look forward to working with him. I would like to thank Mark Whiteling for his significant contribution to Interserve during a challenging period in its history.'

Mark Morris commented: 'I am delighted to be joining Interserve at such an important time. I look forward to working with Debbie and the team to support the great work they are doing to best position Interserve with its clients and deliver the transformation of the Group.'

