Interserve : awarded £4.4m construction...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment services group, has been awarded a £4.4m contract by the Department for Education to design and build a new teaching block and refurbish the sports hall at Ridgewood High School, in Stourbridge.

The contract has been awarded through the Department for Education's Construction Framework as part of its Priority Schools Building Programme. It will be delivered in partnership alongside Stour Vale Multi-Academy Trust and the Metropolitan Borough of Dudley and construction is due to start in April 2019.

Interserve Construction will build a new teaching block to replace one of the old blocks. This is due for completion in December 2019. The old block will be demolished alongside two old Portakabin-style classrooms.

In addition, Interserve will refurbish the existing sports hall and changing rooms block, with completion expected in October 2019. The changing areas will be remodelled to provide better access to staff changing areas and level access shower rooms. Following demolition of the old block, small lobby extensions will be created to improve circulation and toilet accommodation.

Simon Butler, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'The award of this contract reflects Interserve's expertise in delivering first-rate education projects across the UK and adds to our strategic portfolio of school work in the West Midlands.

'We are delighted to once again work with the Department for Education and look forward to delivering this important project, which will bring significant benefits to the community.'

Other school and education projects delivered by Interserve Construction in the West Midlands include Moorgate Primary School, Tamworth; Wood End Primary School, Wolverhampton; Turves Green Boys School, Birmingham and a new teaching block at RSA Academy for Sandwell Futures.

Ridgewood High School Head Teacher, Rae Cope said: 'This is fantastic news for our students and staff. We can now look forward to a significant rebuilding, refurbishment and modernisation of our buildings and facilities. The proposed developments will contribute to improving educational achievement and renew the pride in our school for the benefit of students, staff and the community generally.'

