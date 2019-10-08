Interserve : marks start of work on Glendinning House ...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, has marked the commencement of work on Glendinning House, a special education needs school for children in Newton Abbot, Devon with a ground-breaking ceremony.

Under the £7.6m project, delivered by Interserve Construction's south west team, will create a facility for pupils with a range of specialist needs. The new two storey school will accommodate students between the ages of seven and 19 who are able to follow the national curriculum but are unable to attend a mainstream school due to barriers to learning including sensory needs and anxiety.

The design of the building and external spaces will reflect the range of pupil's educational, therapeutic and medical needs at the school giving the students the opportunity to study courses in Horticulture and Animal Husbandry.

Working in partnership with Teignbridge District Council the new school will be delivered with DKA Architects, civil and structural engineers Hydrock and consulting engineers Silcock Dawson

Interserve has successfully delivered education construction projects in primary, secondary, tertiary and higher education facilities. The Glendinning House contract win is the ninth new school build project that Interserve has won this year following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester worth more than £49m.

The latest contract award continues Interserve's partnership with the DfE. In 2017, Interserve secured a place on all eight lots in the mid-value band of the DfE new £8 billion construction framework and has worked with the DfE for more than 20 years and have successfully delivered more than 30 Priority School Building Programme and Free School projects.

Paul Gale, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'We are thrilled to invite staff and pupils to this special ground-breaking ceremony and showcase the work we do on behalf of DfE and our partners in Teignbridge District Council to deliver a vital educations project, which is integral to the learning and development of Devon's children.

'The project is in line with our strategic aim to deliver world-class property solutions to the UK education sector and reflects Interserve's capabilities in the UK education sector.'

