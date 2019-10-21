Interserve : named as preferred bidder for £36m redeve...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, has been named as the preferred bidder for a £36m redevelopment programme by Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust.

The programme of works will involve a major upgrade of the Emergency Department at Walsall Manor Hospital, and has been secured through the Department of Health's ProCure22 (P22) Framework for the development and delivery of NHS and social care capital schemes in England. Interserve will commence work in April 2020 with a targeted completion date of spring 2022.

Interserve Construction will be responsible for putting in place new infrastructure, designing and constructing a new two-storey Emergency Department and redeveloping the existing A&E facilities. The scheme at Walsall Manor Hospital will increase capacity and support the Trust's integrated model for emergency care services.

Simon Butler, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'We are delighted to be working with Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust at Walsall Manor Hospital. Interserve Construction will be able to bring its considerable experience in the healthcare sector to the project. Our overall aim is to create a high-quality, modern development which will enable Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust to improve the patient experience.'

Russell Caldicott, Finance Director and Senior Responsible Officer at Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust, said: 'This is the biggest capital project in our pipeline and we are delighted to be working with Interserve Construction on it, whom we believe have the right expertise to and are able to deliver real value for us.'

