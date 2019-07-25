Interserve : named on £4 billion Prison Operator Servi...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment services group, has been awarded a place on the Ministry of Justice's £4 billion Prison Operator Services Framework agreement.

Interserve has extensive experience in the justice sector. The business runs five Community Rehabilitation Companies that provide probation services to 25 per cent of low and medium risk offenders across the country and Interserve's Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Rehabilitation Company (CRC) remains the only CRC nationally to have a received a 'good' rating following an independent audit earlier this year. Interserve also runs an employment centre at HMP Berwyn that helps train prisoners to gain the skills they need to find employment post-release.

Interserve is one of six providers to be accepted onto the framework, which is part of the Government's flagship programme to deliver up to 10,000 new, modern, and decent prison places. The framework enables Interserve to enter into mini-competitions for the provision of operational custodial services and facilities management services at the new prisons at Wellingborough and Glen Parva and potentially existing privately-operated prisons that are approaching the end of their contracts.

Ian Mulholland, Managing Director, Public Sector, said: 'We are committed to the justice sector and are therefore delighted to be accepted onto the Prison Operator Services Framework because this will enable us to grow our business in a key strategic area for the Company.

'We have gained considerable experience delivering services in prisons because of the Through the Gate service we deliver as part of our CRC contracts. We believe our innovative approach to delivering rehabilitative services marks us out from our competitors and makes us the ideal choice for further expansion in this market.'

The Prison Operator Services Framework includes two new-build prisons - HMP Wellingborough and Glen Parva - and potentially further prisons following expiry of current private sector contracts.

