Interserve : named preferred bidder to build £8m speci...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, has been selected by the Department for Education (DfE) as the preferred bidder to design and build of High Point Academy in Wednesbury in the West Midlands following a competitive tender.

This is the eighth new school build project that Interserve has won this year following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester worth more than £49m and underscores the company's successful strategy of focusing on key education projects in the UK.

The new £8m Special Educational Needs or Disabilities (SEND) school is being delivered under the DfE's Free School Programme to provide education to 90 students ranging in age from 11 to 16 with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Asperger's and a range of learning difficulties.

Interserve Construction will commence work on the site in June 2020, with completion due in July 2021 and the school will be ready for opening in September 2021.

Interserve Construction has significant experience delivering world-class special education facilities. The project will include the removal of asbestos, redundant utility services and the replacement of current buildings with a new-build High Point Academy.

Simon Butler, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'We are delighted to be named preferred bidder for the High Point Academy project, which builds upon our growing portfolio of work in the education sector. The award of this contract underscores Interserve's successful track record with the Department for Education and our capability to deliver award-winning education projects across the UK.'

