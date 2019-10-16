Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Interserve plc    IRV   GB0001528156

INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
SummaryQuotesNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Interserve : wins £13m contract to create a ‘cultural ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:38am EDT

Oldham Council has selected Interserve, the international support services, construction and equipment group, to deliver a £13m major centre for culture, arts, history and entertainment in the town.

The centre, known as OMA, will integrate the town's existing Victorian Grade 2-listed former library and its current arts centre, and will substantially enhance the town's cultural offering.

OMA will showcase the story of Oldham's past from its time as the cotton spinning capital of the world to the present day, with gallery spaces, archives and public research rooms. The venue will house the borough's fulsome collection of objects and artworks and will increase public access to heritage assets.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Economy and Enterprise, said: 'This is another great step in the regeneration of our town centre and our plans to make Oldham a cultural destination.

'Interserve has a strong track record in delivering similar projects to a high standard and were responsible for restoring the Corn Exchange in Manchester. I am confident that it will produce a great building which reflects our proud history and heritage, but also adds the modern touches needed to reflect the needs of society today.'

Phil Shaw, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'Our team has significant experience of working on historic buildings like Oldham's Victorian library and we will be bringing our expertise and capabilities to the project by adding a contemporary and modern addition to the building while respecting its architectural heritage.

'We are proud to have been selected by Oldham Council to deliver this important new cultural hub for the town.'

- ends -

For more information contact:

Ian Green
 Corporate Affairs Manager (Construction)
07740 513535
ian.green1@interserve.com

About Interserve Group Limited

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

Website: www.interserve.com
For Interserve news follow: @interserve

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 16 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2019 10:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSERVE PLC
06:38aINTERSERVE : wins £13m contract to create a ‘cultural ...
PU
10/14INTERSERVE : Business & Industry unit is a finalist in tonight's IWFM Awards
AQ
10/14INTERSERVE : Business & Industry unit ...
PU
10/09INTERSERVE : wins place on Â£8m framework with Loughborough University
AQ
10/09INTERSERVE : wins place on £8m framework with Loughbor...
PU
10/08INTERSERVE : marks start of work on Glendinning House ...
PU
10/07INTERSERVE : proud to support National C...
PU
10/07INTERSERVE : proud to support National Customer Service Week
AQ
10/07INTERSERVE : wins £7.6m contract to build special need...
PU
10/04INTERSERVE : announces the appointment of John Lambert as Group HR Director
AQ
More news
Chart INTERSERVE PLC
Duration : Period :
Interserve plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Debbie White Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alan Charles Lovell Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Nicholas Morris Chief Financial Officer
Sally J. Cabrini Director-Transformation, IT & People
Charles Nicholas Pollard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSERVE PLC-43.06%0
CINTAS CORPORATION60.40%27 888
TELEPERFORMANCE39.40%12 580
EDENRED35.53%11 685
BUREAU VERITAS SA22.34%10 733
INTERTEK GROUP PLC8.08%10 639
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group