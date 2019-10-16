Interserve : wins £13m contract to create a ‘cultural ...

Oldham Council has selected Interserve, the international support services, construction and equipment group, to deliver a £13m major centre for culture, arts, history and entertainment in the town.

The centre, known as OMA, will integrate the town's existing Victorian Grade 2-listed former library and its current arts centre, and will substantially enhance the town's cultural offering.

OMA will showcase the story of Oldham's past from its time as the cotton spinning capital of the world to the present day, with gallery spaces, archives and public research rooms. The venue will house the borough's fulsome collection of objects and artworks and will increase public access to heritage assets.

Councillor Sean Fielding, Leader of the Council and Cabinet Member for Economy and Enterprise, said: 'This is another great step in the regeneration of our town centre and our plans to make Oldham a cultural destination.

'Interserve has a strong track record in delivering similar projects to a high standard and were responsible for restoring the Corn Exchange in Manchester. I am confident that it will produce a great building which reflects our proud history and heritage, but also adds the modern touches needed to reflect the needs of society today.'

Phil Shaw, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'Our team has significant experience of working on historic buildings like Oldham's Victorian library and we will be bringing our expertise and capabilities to the project by adding a contemporary and modern addition to the building while respecting its architectural heritage.

'We are proud to have been selected by Oldham Council to deliver this important new cultural hub for the town.'

