Interserve : wins £6.24m contract to bu...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, has been selected by the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) to design and build the new £6.42m Pathways School, through the ESFA Construction Framework.

Pathways School is a special educational needs school for pupils with social, emotional and mental health difficulties, aged between five and 16 years old. The school will be relocating to a new building, which will provide improved facilities for pupils and staff and allow for an increased capacity of 100 pupils.

Interserve Construction has significant wide-ranging experience of delivering world-class special education facilities. This latest contract win follows similar special educational needs and disability (SEND) projects in Bristol, Hereford, Warwickshire and Manchester and aligns with the company's strategic focus on the education sector.

The project is due to commence in November 2019, and the new building is due to be completed in time for the start of the 2020/21 academic year.

This latest contract award continues Interserve's partnership with the Department of Education, as a preferred contractor on its £8bn construction framework.

Mark Gardham, Regional Director at Interserve Construction, said: 'The award of the new Pathways School to Interserve Construction highlights our capabilities in delivering first-class education facilities in the North East.

'We are delighted to be working with the ESFA to deliver the new school, providing greatly improved specialist facilities for students as well as an enhanced learning environment.'

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

