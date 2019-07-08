Interserve : wins £6m contract to redevelop The Cedars...

Interserve Group Limited, the international support services, construction and equipment group, has commenced work on the redevelopment of The Cedars Academy, in Birstall, Leicestershire, the Department for Education (DfE) under the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) Framework.

The £6m project will be delivered by the East Midlands construction team based around the corner in Syston.

Phase one of the project will see the design and development of a new secondary education science block and the refurbishment of the existing Stonehill Building. During phase two, Interserve will demolish three existing blocks and another building will be extended and upgraded.

Interserve will also refurbish the existing Sports Hall, installing a new roof, lights upgrading mechanical and electrical services and create a new changing room block adjacent to the Sports Hall. The project will be completed by end September 2020.

This award continues Interserve's partnership with the DFE. In 2017, Interserve secured a place on all eight lots in the mid-value band of the DfE/ESFA new £8 billion construction framework and has worked with the DfE/ESFA for more than 20 years and have successfully delivered more than 30 Priority School Building Programme and Free School projects.

Richard Scarrott, Divisional Director at Interserve Construction said: 'We are delighted to have been selected to deliver this prestigious project and continue our journey working with The Department for Education. This is the seventh new school build project that Interserve has won this year following earlier contract wins in Bristol, Leicestershire and Manchester worth more than £41m.'

'Our local and dedicated, East Midlands team is based within just a mile of the Cedars Academy in Leicester. We look forward to delivering this project and bringing significant benefits to the local community.'

Interserve has significant experience delivering world-class special education facilities. This latest contract win follows similar projects in Bristol, Hereford and Manchester.

Interserve's success on being confirmed as DfE's construction partner aligns with its strategic focus on the education sector and work on the Cedar Academy provides a further opportunity to demonstrate Interserve Construction's core capability to deliver first-class facilities to support the pupil's learning experience.

The Cedars Academy is an 11-19 co-educational school, rated Good, by OFSTED and is part of the Lionheart Academies Trust.

