INTERSERVE PLC

(IRV)
Interserve : wins TechFest Award for Best Use of Techn...

10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Interserve, together with partners Wood and Northumbrian Water Group, has won the prestigious New Civil Engineer TechFest Award for Best Use of Technology on two digital projects at Woodham Bridge and East Hartford Pumping Stations.

The awards, organised by New Civil Engineer, recognised the teams' successful digital delivery and integrated asset management approach on these prototype BIM Level 2 projects. The award follows on from our recent BIM4Water award, demonstrating how we have embraced digital delivery on Northumbrian Water's AMP6 framework.

New Civil Engineer's TechFest is an immersive gathering of the brightest minds in civil engineering responding to the industry's need to support and encourage innovation. The Festival addresses the industry's biggest technology challenges and stimulates opportunities for innovation.

The winners of the TechFest Awards were crowned at The Brewery, London during a glamorous awards ceremony celebrating the very best technology-led innovations that are shaping the industry.

For more information on the awards, visit the TechFest website here.

- ends -

For more information contact:

Ian Green
Corporate Affairs Manager (Interserve Construction)
Telephone: 07740 513535
Email: ian.green1@interserve.com

About Interserve Group Limited

Interserve Group Limited is one of the world's foremost support services and construction companies. Everything we do is shaped by our core values. We are a leader in innovative and sustainable outcomes for our clients and a great place to work for our people. We offer advice, design, construction, equipment, facilities management and frontline public services. We are headquartered in the UK and have consolidated revenues of £2.9bn and a workforce of circa 68,000 people worldwide.

Website: www.interserve.com
For Interserve news follow: @interserve

Disclaimer

Interserve plc published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
