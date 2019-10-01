Interserve : wins TechFest Award for Best Use of Techn...

Interserve, together with partners Wood and Northumbrian Water Group, has won the prestigious New Civil Engineer TechFest Award for Best Use of Technology on two digital projects at Woodham Bridge and East Hartford Pumping Stations.

The awards, organised by New Civil Engineer, recognised the teams' successful digital delivery and integrated asset management approach on these prototype BIM Level 2 projects. The award follows on from our recent BIM4Water award, demonstrating how we have embraced digital delivery on Northumbrian Water's AMP6 framework.

New Civil Engineer's TechFest is an immersive gathering of the brightest minds in civil engineering responding to the industry's need to support and encourage innovation. The Festival addresses the industry's biggest technology challenges and stimulates opportunities for innovation.

The winners of the TechFest Awards were crowned at The Brewery, London during a glamorous awards ceremony celebrating the very best technology-led innovations that are shaping the industry.

