INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/11/2019 | 05:10am EDT
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Intershop Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.03.2019 / 10:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intershop Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 18, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: March 18, 2019 German: https://www.intershop.de/finanzberichte English: https://www.intershop.com/financial-reports


11.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

785881  11.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=785881&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
