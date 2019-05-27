INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
05/27/2019 | 05:35am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Intershop Communications AG
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.05.2019 / 11:32
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
Name:
Intershop Communications AG
Street:
Intershop Tower
Postal code:
07740
City:
Jena Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20
2. Reason for notification
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
X
Other reason: Completion of takeover offer dated 20.03.2019
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Shareholder Value Management AG City of registered office, country: Frankfurt am Main, Germany
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 May 2019
6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New
31.90 %
0.00225 %
31.90 %
39,208,309
Previous notification
29.88 %
0.72 %
30.60 %
/
7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0EPUH1
5625687
6880584
14.35 %
17.55 %
Total
12506271
31.90 %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Call option
31.05.2019
882
0.00225 %
Total
882
0.00225 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in %
Total
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
23 May 2019
