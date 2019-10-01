Log in
INTERSHOP Communications : Top speakers to present at Intershop´s customer and partner event “inpulse”

10/01/2019 | 05:13am EDT
  • Exclusive event will feature speakers of standard-setting customers and Google
  • Current and future use of AI applications for B2B in focus
  • Guests participate for insights, first-hand experience and networking

Jena, Germany, October 1, 2019 - Intershop announces the annual customer and partner event 'inpulse' on November 14. The exclusive conference, supported by platinum partner Microsoft, will take place this year in Dusseldorf. For the first time, the successful 'Raise the Bar' event series of the EMEA-region is merged with its DACH-region equivalent for even more international synergies.

Now inpulse brings together the European community of Intershop customers, partners, experts and executives to share best practices, to present latest product developments and to network among e-commerce professionals. The agenda is densely packed with and panels dedicated to

  • current and upcoming solutions of artificial intelligence in B2B commerce,
  • discussion on the right balance of personalization vs. standardization,
  • the benefits of customer portals and marketplaces, and
  • Intershop's Progressive Web App.

The first announced speakers include André Neubauer (Mr. Spex), Steffen Kramer (Google), Andreas Waidelich (Häfele), Anoop Vasisht (Dynamic Yield), and Bastian Beie (Block Handels GmbH) sharing their personal and insightful experiences on customer experience, commerce strategies and technological excellence.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO, states: 'The ongoing revolution in retail business is based on shortest innovation cycles in software and consequent business alignment according to customer preferences. Under this banner, visionaries, practitioners and technology experts come together at inpulse to discuss current status and the future direction of commerce. I'm very proud to host the event and look forward to the vibrant exchange mirroring the market's dynamics'.

Updates about the speakers, topics, agenda, and location can be found at https://www.intershop.com/inpulse.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 09:12:05 UTC
