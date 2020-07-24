Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCH

(ISH2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INTERSHOP Communications : resolves to issue a bond with warrants

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Bond
INTERSHOP Communications AG resolves to issue a bond with warrants

24-Jul-2020 / 19:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 24 July 2020 - The Management Board of INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) today resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a warrant bond with a nominal value of EUR 3,108,000.00 under exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders. The warrant bond comprises a combination of a bond and warrants for the subscription of company shares. The warrant bond has a term of five years (July 24, 2020 to July 23, 2025) with a 3.00% interest rate per year and an ordinary termination option of two years on the bondholders' part with a simultaneous waiver of the respective warrants. The warrants entitle the holders to subscribe to a total of 1,419,178 no-par value bearer shares from the conditional capital of INTERSHOP Communications AG with a proportion of the share capital attributable to each share of EUR 1.00 per share. The warrant price per share is EUR 2.19. The warrant bond has been fully placed with the investors Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and AXXION S.A. for two fund mandates.

As a result of the capital measure, the company will receive gross issuing proceeds of around EUR 3.1 million. Intershop will use the proceeds from the warrant bond to further expand its cloud business.


Contact:
Investor Relations
Heide Rausch
T: +49-3641-50-1000
F: +49-3641-50-1309
ir@intershop.com

24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1101335

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1101335  24-Jul-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1101335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
01:05pINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : resolves to issue a bond with warrants
EQ
07/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : reports revenue growth and profit for first half of 2..
EQ
07/13INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
04/29INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : further expands its cloud business and returns to pro..
EQ
04/07INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
03/09INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/19INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : completes cloud transformation in FY 2019 and generat..
EQ
02/13INTP COMM : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 3
FA
02/04INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
2019INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,5 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net income 2020 0,35 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net cash 2020 7,25 M 8,44 M 8,44 M
P/E ratio 2020 84,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 47,7 M 55,3 M 55,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,53 €
Last Close Price 3,36 €
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT236.00%55
ACCENTURE5.57%141 427
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%113 055
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES0.44%108 941
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.80%63 164
VMWARE, INC.-6.37%59 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group