INTERSHOP Communications : resolves to issue a bond with warrants

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Bond

INTERSHOP Communications AG resolves to issue a bond with warrants



24-Jul-2020 / 19:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Jena, 24 July 2020 - The Management Board of INTERSHOP Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) today resolved, with approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a warrant bond with a nominal value of EUR 3,108,000.00 under exclusion of subscription rights for existing shareholders. The warrant bond comprises a combination of a bond and warrants for the subscription of company shares. The warrant bond has a term of five years (July 24, 2020 to July 23, 2025) with a 3.00% interest rate per year and an ordinary termination option of two years on the bondholders' part with a simultaneous waiver of the respective warrants. The warrants entitle the holders to subscribe to a total of 1,419,178 no-par value bearer shares from the conditional capital of INTERSHOP Communications AG with a proportion of the share capital attributable to each share of EUR 1.00 per share. The warrant price per share is EUR 2.19. The warrant bond has been fully placed with the investors Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and AXXION S.A. for two fund mandates.

As a result of the capital measure, the company will receive gross issuing proceeds of around EUR 3.1 million. Intershop will use the proceeds from the warrant bond to further expand its cloud business.



Contact:

Investor Relations

Heide Rausch

T: +49-3641-50-1000

F: +49-3641-50-1309

ir@intershop.com