INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCH

(ISH2)
INTERSHOP Communications : resolves to issue a bond with warrants

07/30/2020 | 10:51am EDT

About Intershop

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is an independent, internationally leading provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. The latter are available as cloud-based commerce-as-a-service solutions or as licensed models and combine the expertise from over 25 years of software development for online commerce. Upon request, Intershop orchestrates the entire omnichannel commerce process chain - from the design of online channels to the implementation of software to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers run Intershop solutions. Customers include large corporations such as HP, BMW, Würth and Deutsche Telekom as well as medium-sized enterprises. Intershop operates in Europe, the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial and operational performance of Intershop. Actual events or performance may differ materially from those contained or implied in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could lead to such difference could include, among other things: Intershop's limited operating history, the unpredictability of future revenues and expenses and potential fluctuations in revenues and operating results, significant dependence on large single customer deals, consumer trends, the level of competition, seasonality, risks related to electronic security, possible governmental regulation, and general economic conditions.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 14:50:04 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 32,0 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net cash 2020 7,00 M 8,24 M 8,24 M
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 42,9 M 50,4 M 50,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,12x
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 299
Free-Float 99,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,58 €
Last Close Price 3,02 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
