INTERSHOP Communications : resolves to issue a bond with warrants

About Intershop

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is an independent, internationally leading provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. The latter are available as cloud-based commerce-as-a-service solutions or as licensed models and combine the expertise from over 25 years of software development for online commerce. Upon request, Intershop orchestrates the entire omnichannel commerce process chain - from the design of online channels to the implementation of software to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers run Intershop solutions. Customers include large corporations such as HP, BMW, Würth and Deutsche Telekom as well as medium-sized enterprises. Intershop operates in Europe, the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

