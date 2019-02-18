DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Intershop Communications AG: Management Board welcomes the sustained confidence of its anchor shareholders expressed in the takeover bid



18.02.2019 / 09:47

- Existing major shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Shareholder Value Management AG intend to make joint voluntary takeover offer to the remaining shareholders

- Bidders assure Management Board of their continued support of the strategic course of cloud transformation

- Statement of the Management Board on the Takeover Bid only after publication of the Offer Document on the Voluntary Takeover Offer



Jena, Germany, February 18, 2019 - Shareholder Value Management AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, long-standing anchor shareholders of the Company, published their decision on February 15 to make a joint voluntary takeover offer for their shares to the remaining shareholders of Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1).

The Management Board has taken note of the offer decision and welcomes the confidence expressed by the bidders in the strategic course of the cloud transformation and their commitment to continued engagement with Intershop.

In accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG will thoroughly review the Offer Document and comment on its contents after it has been published as permitted by BaFin. The deadline for submitting the Offer Document to BaFin is 4 weeks (possibly extended by up to 8 weeks); the review by BaFin generally requires a further 10 working days. The minimum four-week acceptance period for shareholders begins with the publication of the Offer Document.

Intershop will keep its shareholders informed of further developments and publish its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2018 as planned on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is an independent, internationally leading provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. The latter are available as cloud-based commerce-as-a-service solutions or as licensed models and combine the expertise from over 25 years of software development for online commerce. Upon request, Intershop orchestrates the entire omnichannel commerce process chain - from the design of online channels to the implementation of software to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers run Intershop solutions Customers include large corporations such as HP, BMW, Würth and Deutsche Telekom as well as medium-sized enterprises. Intershop operates in Europe, the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

