Intershop Communications AG

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG

(ISH2)
My previous session
News 
News

Intershop Communications AG: Management Board welcomes the sustained confidence of its anchor shareholders expressed in the takeover bid

02/18/2019 | 03:50am EST

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Intershop Communications AG: Management Board welcomes the sustained confidence of its anchor shareholders expressed in the takeover bid

18.02.2019 / 09:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Existing major shareholders Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG and Shareholder Value Management AG intend to make joint voluntary takeover offer to the remaining shareholders
- Bidders assure Management Board of their continued support of the strategic course of cloud transformation
- Statement of the Management Board on the Takeover Bid only after publication of the Offer Document on the Voluntary Takeover Offer


Jena, Germany, February 18, 2019 - Shareholder Value Management AG and Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG, long-standing anchor shareholders of the Company, published their decision on February 15 to make a joint voluntary takeover offer for their shares to the remaining shareholders of Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1).

The Management Board has taken note of the offer decision and welcomes the confidence expressed by the bidders in the strategic course of the cloud transformation and their commitment to continued engagement with Intershop.

In accordance with the provisions of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG will thoroughly review the Offer Document and comment on its contents after it has been published as permitted by BaFin. The deadline for submitting the Offer Document to BaFin is 4 weeks (possibly extended by up to 8 weeks); the review by BaFin generally requires a further 10 working days. The minimum four-week acceptance period for shareholders begins with the publication of the Offer Document.

Intershop will keep its shareholders informed of further developments and publish its preliminary figures for fiscal year 2018 as planned on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

 

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is an independent, internationally leading provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. The latter are available as cloud-based commerce-as-a-service solutions or as licensed models and combine the expertise from over 25 years of software development for online commerce. Upon request, Intershop orchestrates the entire omnichannel commerce process chain - from the design of online channels to the implementation of software to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers run Intershop solutions Customers include large corporations such as HP, BMW, Würth and Deutsche Telekom as well as medium-sized enterprises. Intershop operates in Europe, the USA and the Asia-Pacific region.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial and operational performance of Intershop. Actual events or performance may differ materially from those contained or implied in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could lead to such difference could include, among other things: Intershop's limited operating history, the unpredictability of future revenues and expenses and potential fluctuations in revenues and operating results, significant dependence on large single customer deals, consumer trends, the level of competition, seasonality, risks related to electronic security, possible governmental regulation, and general economic conditions.


Intershop Press Contact

Heide Rausch
Tel: +49.3641.50-1000, pr@intershop.com, www.intershop.com/newsroom


18.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1
WKN: A0EPUH
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

776865  18.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=776865&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
