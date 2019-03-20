Log in
Intershop Communications : Alpheios transforms basic web shop into omnichannel commerce platform

03/20/2019 | 04:45am EDT
  • launch within 6 months
  • easily adjustable when customer needs evolve

Jena, Germany, March 20, 2019 - Alpheios, wholesaler of cleaning machines, cleaning products and cleaning materials for professionals, has launched a completely new omnichannel platform.

Customer-focused

Alpheios first analyzed how customers used the basic web shop before they decided for an investment in a new e-commerce platform. The data from this analysis became the starting point for their new and advanced omnichannel e-commerce platform that offers optimal customer experience and customer support, thus driving sales results.

Continuous improvement

The reason for choosing Intershop were the many out-of-the-box B2B functionalities. The platform is now constantly growing according to the needs of their customers. Leon Hermse, Manager Marketing & Innovations, at Alpheios International: 'For the past years our company transitioned from a cleaning supplies wholesaler to an expert partner in the field of cleaning. Our customers still buy cleaning supplies and machines, but also benefit from our training, education and consulting to outperform their competitors. The omnichannel Intershop platform facilitates and automates transactional sales and gives us insights and new leads on how to execute this new strategy and so our growth.'

Sustainable growth

Markus Klahn, COO of Intershop: 'We see Alpheios' approach to define the requirements of their e-commerce replatforming project as a best practice. -And so is their speed of execution.'

Intershop's business partner Fenego has been contracted by Alpheios International for the implementation.

About Alpheios International
Alpheios helps their customers to improve the performance of their cleaning organization; whether this is a professional cleaning organization or an insourced one. Performance improvement is done by focusing on delivering the best cleaning equipment, improving the cleaning staff and their management and analyzing the total performance, strategy and work practice of the cleaning organization. Alpheios focus markets are in the Netherlands and Belgium, and customers can mainly be found in health cure & care and professional cleaning organizations. Alpheios is part of the Vebego company: a 75-year-old family owned Dutch business in facility management that operates in six European countries with over 35.000 employees.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 08:44:01 UTC
