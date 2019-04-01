Log in
Intershop Communications : Commerce-as-a-Service as the accelerator for SharkNinja's international growth strategy

04/01/2019 | 04:02am EDT
  • scalability, responsiveness and central management priorities to ensure conversion
  • Commerce-as-a-Service to focus on business growth and relieve the workload on the IT department
  • revenue growth in the UK and expansion to Germany, France and Asia

Jena, Germany, April 01, 2019 - Intershop today announces that SharkNinja Operating LLC, a privately held U.S. manufacturer of Ninja® kitchen appliances and Shark® vacuum cleaners, has chosen Intershop to accelerate its online sales business by providing a robust and scalable Commerce-as-a-Service platform on Microsoft Azure.

SharkNinja is a market leader in floor care and household appliances, selling via stores in the US, UK, Japan and China, and e-commerce channels. SharkNinja is now planning to strengthen its core markets and further expand its reach to continental Europe and Asia with significant growth expected through its online channels.

SharkNinja wants to be able to manage all different brands, channels, prices, delivery options and warranties centrally on a global scale. To meet this need, Intershop will deeply integrate the Commerce Management platform, Order Management System and built-in Product Information Management into the already well-established IT landscape of Sage ERP and CRM system.

Phil Knight, VP eCommerce EU at SharkNinja, explained: 'Scalability, speed, and responsiveness are key factors to ensure fast-growing revenues and being able to roll out new channels and brands in new countries. Additionally, being able to control, monitor and report them centrally is a major benefit for us.'

Markus Klahn, COO of Intershop: 'In replatforming to our Commerce-as-a-Service, time-consuming application management and IT administration are removed from the customer's responsibility. This means SharkNinja will now have more free resource to focus on priority areas like consumer experience and customer service'.

About SharkNinja

Shark Ninja is devoted to developing 5-star consumer rated products that make life easier in the home, from award-winning vacuums to innovative and sophisticated kitchen appliances. Pioneers in advanced floor care solutions and revolutionary household appliances, SharkNinja provides today's consumer with an unrivalled standard of world class and desirable products that enhance their busy lifestyle. Founded and headquartered in the US, SharkNinja is a $1.6bn global business, with 1700 staff, and offices in the US, Canada, UK, China and Japan. More information about SharkNinja can be found at www.sharkninja.com.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 08:01:12 UTC
