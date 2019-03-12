Log in
Intershop Communications : Kruitbosch boosts its online sales and selects Intershop

03/12/2019 | 07:20am EDT
  • Improved web shop usability and functionality
  • Future-proof B2B commerce functionality
  • multiple brands - Kruitbosch, Cortina and Alpina - showcased via one platform

Jena, Germany, 12 March 2019 - Kruitbosch is the leading bicycle, accessories and spare parts wholesaler and retail partner for specialist bicycle shops and manufacturer of Cortina and Alpina Bikes. Kruitbosch is replacing their current ordering system with a web shop based on Intershop's B2B commerce platform. This project will lead to more upselling, a rapidly growing revenue and one of the most valued portals in the industry.

Future-proof

COO Rogier van den Esker: 'Everything we do, we do for our customers. Our key values are our commitment, reliability, dynamics and innovation. That will never change. However, the increasing digitalization in B2B demands that we do change the ways in which we interact with our customers. As an innovative company, it was very clear that we wanted to translate our goals for the years to come into a digital roadmap. We asked De Nieuwe Zaak to conduct that process. By organizing dealer workshops, we gained much information about our customers' needs and wishes. It became clear that their shopping experience needed improvement - and there was Intershop.'

More than just a web shop

Kruitbosch' new web shop should at least have all the strengths of the previous order system. Rogier van den Esker, 'The new system provides excellent customer self-service, customer dashboards, good performance, extensive product information and many more features that lead to more convenience. With this web shop, we can further focus on expanding our leading position in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and other European countries. With Intershop Commerce Suite, we automatically benefit from future developments, our various brands are showcased via one platform and its scalability prevents costly replatforming in the future.'

You can read more about the customer and their web shop on our customer detail page.

About Kruitbosch

Kruitbosch is an innovative, family-owned business with 190 employees, founded in 1955 in Zwolle, the Netherlands. With its brands Cortina and Alpina the company sets the trend in lifestyle city bikes for adults and children. Besides these brands, the company supplies more than 23.000 bike parts and accessories. Over 2.500 dealers (physical and online) sell these bikes and accessories to consumers.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 10:57:37 UTC
