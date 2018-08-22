Intershop Communications : Opens Up New Growth Opportunities For Digital Agencies With Commerce-as-a-Service

Agencies profit from enterprise technology for their SME customers

Front-end adjustments made easy for customer-specific added values

'CaaS for Agencies' partner program presented at DMEXCO

Jena, 22 August, 2018 - In spring, Intershop Communications AG presented its CaaS offering. While this has attracted considerable attention from customers and prospects since then, Intershop is now taking the next step: the company is opening up the possibility for digital agencies to make the CaaS offering available to their customers, too.

Digital agencies have experienced the problem that with growing projects, the e-commerce platforms that have been developed for small and medium-sized companies quickly reach their performance limits: Functionalities become obsolete, performance is no longer sufficient and the costs for maintenance and individualization are increasing disproportionately. Therefore, agency customers have to migrate to new systems. Frequently they also change the agency in this course. The CaaS offering helps to avoid this because it is based on a mature enterprise commerce platform, has a modular structure and offers the appropriate package for every company size. This enables agencies to support customers over the entire life cycle and grow with the success of their customers.

Intershop's API approach gives agencies complete flexibility to access CaaS functionality and develop technology-independent frontends for their customers' countless touchpoints. A Blueprint Store is already provided as the technical framework for this. In addition, microservices enable agencies to continuously create new digital USPs for their customers, while Intershop takes over all downstream processes in CaaS operations. This allows agencies to focus entirely on their clients' requirements.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO at Intershop, comments: 'We see the tendency that fewer companies afford their own IT departments, but are turning to digital agencies - both in terms of their expertise in brand management and in setting up and operating their online offerings. It is therefore only logical to open up the well-established CaaS offering to this partner channel and thus to a wider circle of customers. The ongoing discussions for corresponding partnerships are characterized by great interest and potential'.

Intershop supports digital agencies in every phase of their customer care, from lead generation alon the sales cycle and support. The partner portal gives them access to technologies and marketing materials. Additionally, the Intershop CaaS Partner Program offers attractive terms. Further information can be foundhere. This offer will also be a key topic at DMEXCO.