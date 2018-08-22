Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Intershop Communications AG    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG (ISH2)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intershop Communications : Opens Up New Growth Opportunities For Digital Agencies With Commerce-as-a-Service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2018 | 08:57am CEST
  • Agencies profit from enterprise technology for their SME customers
  • Front-end adjustments made easy for customer-specific added values
  • 'CaaS for Agencies' partner program presented at DMEXCO

Jena, 22 August, 2018 - In spring, Intershop Communications AG presented its CaaS offering. While this has attracted considerable attention from customers and prospects since then, Intershop is now taking the next step: the company is opening up the possibility for digital agencies to make the CaaS offering available to their customers, too.

Digital agencies have experienced the problem that with growing projects, the e-commerce platforms that have been developed for small and medium-sized companies quickly reach their performance limits: Functionalities become obsolete, performance is no longer sufficient and the costs for maintenance and individualization are increasing disproportionately. Therefore, agency customers have to migrate to new systems. Frequently they also change the agency in this course. The CaaS offering helps to avoid this because it is based on a mature enterprise commerce platform, has a modular structure and offers the appropriate package for every company size. This enables agencies to support customers over the entire life cycle and grow with the success of their customers.

Intershop's API approach gives agencies complete flexibility to access CaaS functionality and develop technology-independent frontends for their customers' countless touchpoints. A Blueprint Store is already provided as the technical framework for this. In addition, microservices enable agencies to continuously create new digital USPs for their customers, while Intershop takes over all downstream processes in CaaS operations. This allows agencies to focus entirely on their clients' requirements.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO at Intershop, comments: 'We see the tendency that fewer companies afford their own IT departments, but are turning to digital agencies - both in terms of their expertise in brand management and in setting up and operating their online offerings. It is therefore only logical to open up the well-established CaaS offering to this partner channel and thus to a wider circle of customers. The ongoing discussions for corresponding partnerships are characterized by great interest and potential'.

Intershop supports digital agencies in every phase of their customer care, from lead generation alon the sales cycle and support. The partner portal gives them access to technologies and marketing materials. Additionally, the Intershop CaaS Partner Program offers attractive terms. Further information can be foundhere. This offer will also be a key topic at DMEXCO.

Disclaimer

Intershop Communications AG published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 06:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
08:57aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : Opens Up New Growth Opportunities For Digital Agencie..
PU
08/06INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
08/01INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : publishes figures for H1 2018
PU
08/01INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : publishes figures for H1 2018
EQ
07/31INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : Thanks to growing Cloud business and good cooperation..
PU
07/26INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : publishes preliminary figures for first six months an..
EQ
07/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
05/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
05/23INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the ..
EQ
05/15INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34,7 M
EBIT 2018 -2,88 M
Net income 2018 0,40 M
Finance 2018 7,50 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 145,00
P/E ratio 2019 48,33
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,08x
Capitalization 50,5 M
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Intershop Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 1,72 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG-18.45%59
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.50%133 319
ACCENTURE7.86%111 139
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES49.19%110 851
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.31%62 449
VMWARE, INC.21.03%61 387
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.