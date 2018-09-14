Intershop Communications : Receives Top Ranking In 'Current Offering' as a Leader in Major Analyst Firm's Report on B2B Commerce Suites

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Study

Intershop Receives Top Ranking In 'Current Offering' as a Leader in Major Analyst Firm's Report on B2B Commerce Suites



- Research says Intershop is "best fit for organizations with complex business structures" with customers wanting platform flexibility over having to conform with technology

- Flexibility supports both B2B and B2C customers who say the individual components of Intershop's suite more than meet their needs



San Francisco, September 14, 2018 - The Intershop Communications AG, a leading provider of innovative omnichannel commerce solutions, today announced that the independent industry analyst firm Forrester has named Intershop a "Leader" in B2B commerce suites in its report, "The Forrester Wave(TM): B2B Commerce Suites, Q3 2018." Saying only Intershop and two other vendors "lead the pack," Forrester gave Intershop a score of 4.0 in the "Current Offering," category, the highest ranking of the dozen companies assessed in the research.



According to Forrester, the matured B2B commerce suites space now enables next-generation digital engagement, with these suites having caught up with the complex needs of B2B business eliminating the need for heavy modification of B2C platforms to develop and run B2B commerce stores. Forrester claims customers should look for providers with: Strong flexibility related to access and permissions; detailed control over buying, selling and purchasing workflow; and B2C-like personalization and experience capabilities.

Building on 26 years of experience, Intershop's long-running and continued commitment and investment in R&D and innovation has allowed it to drive its strong solution architecture and capabilities.

Forrester states, "Intershop has a solid vision for the future of B2B buying and selling, and its ability to support that vision is even more impressive".

"We believe, this year's report is further evidence of our on-going success in innovating and meeting increasing requirements for more customers in these areas that Forrester recommends," said Dr. Jochen Wiechen, Intershop CEO. "The report indicates that Intershop's flexibility continues to be recognized by our growing customer base and partner ecosystem which values our ability to meet their specific needs rather than delivering technology that requires adaptation at the suite and individual component level."



The Forrester research report can be downloaded here: https://www.intershop.com/forrester-b2b-wave



About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is the leading independent provider of omnichannel commerce solutions. Intershop offers high-performance packaged software for internet sales, complemented by all necessary services. Intershop also acts as a business process outsourcing provider, covering all aspects of online retailing up to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers, including HP, BMW, Würth, and Deutsche Telekom run Intershop solutions. Intershop is headquartered in Jena, Germany, and has offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and China. More information about Intershop can be found online at www.intershop.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial and operational performance of Intershop. Actual events or performance may differ materially from those contained or implied in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could lead to such difference could include, among other things: Intershop's limited operating history, the unpredictability of future revenues and expenses and potential fluctuations in revenues and operating results, significant dependence on large single customer deals, consumer trends, the level of competition, seasonality, risks related to electronic security, possible governmental regulation, and general economic conditions.

