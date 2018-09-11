Log in
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG
Intershop Communications : TRUMPF relies on Intershop for its new Customer Experience Management System

09/11/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TRUMPF relies on Intershop for its new Customer Experience Management System

11.09.2018 / 09:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Intershop's agile Cloud offering proves its assertiveness against competitors
- Hosting and full application management in Microsoft Azure Cloud

Jena, 11 September, 2018 - Intershop Communications AG provides TRUMPF GmbH & Co. KG with the shop software for its customer portal. In combination with the security offered by Microsoft Azure and Intershop's customer-oriented application management services, the cloud offering convinced TRUMPF to choose Intershop's commerce solution. Intershop partner diconium is responsible for the successful implementation.

TRUMPF is known for high technology from lasers to digitally networked machine tools. With approximately 13,500 employees and annual sales of approximately EUR 3.6 billion (preliminary figures for 2017/18), TRUMPF is a central driver for innovations in the field of manufacturing technologies.

Intershop offers TRUMPF the flexibility to adapt perfectly to current and future customer needs. Both the Intershop Commerce Management technology and the proposed implementation path of the project were convincing. The multi-level application management offers TRUMPF GmbH & Co. KG, through constant contact with Intershop's experts, the right balance of innovation potential and secure operation, even in critical phases.

Markus Klahn, COO of Intershop, is satisfied with the success: "It is a great pleasure for us that after such an intensive market review, TRUMPF, a traditional German company, chose Intershop's solution. We are proud that our dynamic cloud offering is proving to be a good solution for the digitization of industrial enterprises."

Ute Kinzkofer, Program Manager of the TRUMPF Group, adds: "Intershop can react perfectly to all needs and offers the perfect balance of stability, scalability and agility that we need".

Rainer Schüßler, Program Manager Customer Experience at TRUMPF, appreciates the good cooperation: "Intershop benefits from extensive experience in e-commerce as the basis for customized digitization processes. A networked customer portal helps TRUMPF to master the digital challenges. We look forward to sharing our experiences at Intershop's inpulse conference."


About Intershop

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISH2) is the leading independent provider of omni-channel commerce solutions. Intershop offers high-performance packaged software for internet sales, complemented by all necessary services. Intershop also acts as a business process outsourcing provider, covering all aspects of online retailing up to fulfillment. Around the globe more than 300 enterprise customers, including HP, BMW, Würth, and Deutsche Telekom run Intershop solutions. Intershop is headquartered in Jena, Germany, and has offices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and China. More information about Intershop can be found online at www.intershop.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial and operational performance of Intershop. Actual events or performance may differ materially from those contained or implied in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could lead to such difference could include, among other things: Intershop's limited operating history, the unpredictability of future revenues and expenses and potential fluctuations in revenues and operating results, significant dependence on large single customer deals, consumer trends, the level of competition, seasonality, risks related to electronic security, possible governmental regulation, and general economic conditions.

Press Contact:

Heide Rausch
Tel: +49 3641 50-1000, pr@intershop.com


11.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1
WKN: A0EPUH
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

722287  11.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=722287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
