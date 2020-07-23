Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft    ISH2   DE000A0EPUH1

INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCH

(ISH2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intershop Communications : reports revenue growth and profit for first half of 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 02:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Intershop Communications AG reports revenue growth and profit for first half of 2020

23.07.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Total revenues grow by 8% to EUR 16.5 million

- New cloud orders up 71%, cloud revenues increase by 16%

- Positive EBIT of EUR 0.5 million, up from EUR -3.8 million in the same period of the previous year

Jena, 23 July 2020 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omni-channel commerce, reports a positive business trend for the first half of 2020. Revenues increased by 8% to EUR 16.5 million (previous year: EUR 15.2 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) improved noticeably to EUR 0.5 million, compared to EUR -3.8 million in the same period of the previous year. The profitable start to the year continued with a positive result in the second quarter.

Cloud and subscription revenues rose by 16% to EUR 3.5 million in the first six months of 2020 (previous year: EUR 3.0 million). Incoming orders for cloud solutions (new and existing customers) surged by 71% to EUR 7.4 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million) and cloud ARR (annual recurring revenues) climbed from EUR 6.2 million to EUR 7.5 million. At EUR 2.1 million, license revenues were clearly up on the previous year (EUR 1.0 million). Maintenance revenues amounted to EUR 4.1 million (previous year: EUR 4.0 million). Service revenues fell by 5% to EUR 6.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.2 million) due to coronavirus-related project delays.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO of Intershop Communications AG, believes that the company is on track both strategically and operationally: "We are currently seeing many market players reassess their digital strategy as a result of the crisis. While some companies are already taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the crisis, others find that they now have to supplement their traditional distribution channels faster than planned in order to keep up with the competition. Our scalable cloud commerce solutions support businesses in both scenarios. Consequently, we are very satisfied with the business performance in the first half of the year."

Based on higher revenues and a streamlined cost structure, the gross margin improved by 12 percentage points to 45% in the period under review. The cloud margin climbed from 35% to 38%. Operating expenses declined by 21% to EUR 6.9 million. While marketing and sales expenses were reduced by 22% to EUR 3.6 million, research and development expenses declined by 27% to EUR 1.8 million. Administrative expenses dropped by 10% to EUR 1.5 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at EUR 2.3 million (previous year: EUR -2.4 million), earnings before interest and taxes amounted to EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR -3.8 million) and earnings after taxes came in at EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR -3.9 million).

On 30 June 2020, the Group reported total assets in the amount of EUR 26.3 million (31 December 2019: EUR 27.6 million). The equity ratio improved from 57% to 61%. Cash and cash equivalents increased by EUR 0.2 million compared to December 2019 and totaled EUR 7.9 million. Cash flow from operations improved to EUR 2.1 million in the reporting period, compared to EUR -2.4 million in the previous year. As of the end of June 2020, Intershop employed a total of 299 full-time equivalents worldwide.

In view of the successful first half of the year and a well-filled new business pipeline, Intershop's Management Board maintains its forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and continues to expect a slight increase in consolidated revenues. With gross profit and the gross margin to improve slightly, EBIT are expected to be slightly positive.

The interim report for the first six months of 2020 is available at https://www.intershop.com/financial-reports.


Contact:

Investor Relations
Heide Rausch
T: +49-3641-50-1000
F: +49-3641-50-1309
ir@intershop.com


23.07.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1099923

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1099923  23.07.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1099923&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
02:05aINTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : reports revenue growth and profit for first half of 2..
EQ
07/13INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
04/29INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : further expands its cloud business and returns to pro..
EQ
04/07INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
03/09INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fin..
EQ
02/19INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : completes cloud transformation in FY 2019 and generat..
EQ
02/13INTP COMM : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 3
FA
02/04INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
2019INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
2019INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS : publishes figures for the first nine months of 2019
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 32,5 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2020 0,35 M 0,41 M 0,41 M
Net cash 2020 7,25 M 8,40 M 8,40 M
P/E ratio 2020 84,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 48,0 M 55,6 M 55,6 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 314
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS A
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,53 €
Last Close Price 3,38 €
Spread / Highest target 9,47%
Spread / Average Target 4,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jochen Wiechen Chief Executive Officer
Christian Oecking Chairman-Supervisory Board
Markus Klahn Chief Operating Officer
Louis Velthuis Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich Praedel Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP COMMUNICATIONS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT238.00%56
ACCENTURE6.49%141 713
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES1.35%112 031
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.01%111 928
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.38%63 220
VMWARE, INC.-4.98%60 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group