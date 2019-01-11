Intershop Communications : shows strong increase in cloud order entry in fourth quarter

Log in
01/11/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Intershop shows strong increase in cloud order entry in fourth quarter

11.01.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- "Cloud first" strategy takes effect
- Cloud order entry 2018 increases by 238% to EUR 7.2 million, of which EUR 4.0 million in fourth quarter
- Sales and earnings forecast for 2018 remains unchanged

Jena, Germany, January 11, 2019 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, today announced further successes in its cloud business in the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter, incoming orders increased by EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million. For the full year 2018, incoming orders in the cloud business rose from EUR 2.1 million in the previous year to EUR 7.2 million, an increase of 238%.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: "As already indicated in November 2018, the transformation of the business model from a license provider to a provider of commerce-as-a-service via the cloud is taking place faster than expected. Our "Cloud first" strategy announced at the beginning of last year is taking effect. As of September 30, we still recorded incoming orders in the cloud of EUR 3.2 million. At the end of the year, EUR 7.2 million had already been booked. We also achieved our target for 2018 with 13 new cloud customers."

The sales and earnings forecast for 2018 remains unchanged. For 2019, Intershop plans to accelerate transformation in favor of the cloud business and significantly increase the number of cloud customers. The basis for this is increased global visibility and an outstanding technological market position. The analysts at Forrester Research certified in the fall of 2018 that the company is positioned for B2B solutions with the best offering in the market. The intensified partnership with the global cloud market leader Microsoft is also important for increasing the acquisition of new customers.

 

Contact:

Investor Relations

Heide Rausch

T: +49-3641-50-1000

F: +49-3641-50-1309

ir@intershop.de


11.01.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Intershop Tower
07740 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1
WKN: A0EPUH
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

765301  11.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=765301&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
