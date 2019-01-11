Intershop Communications : shows strong increase in cloud order entry in fourth quarter

DGAP-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Intershop shows strong increase in cloud order entry in fourth quarter



11.01.2019 / 09:59

- "Cloud first" strategy takes effect

- Cloud order entry 2018 increases by 238% to EUR 7.2 million, of which EUR 4.0 million in fourth quarter

- Sales and earnings forecast for 2018 remains unchanged

Jena, Germany, January 11, 2019 - Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A0EPUH1), a leading independent provider of innovative solutions for omnichannel commerce, today announced further successes in its cloud business in the fourth quarter of 2018. Compared to the third quarter, incoming orders increased by EUR 3.0 million to EUR 4.0 million. For the full year 2018, incoming orders in the cloud business rose from EUR 2.1 million in the previous year to EUR 7.2 million, an increase of 238%.

Dr. Jochen Wiechen, CEO of Intershop Communications AG: "As already indicated in November 2018, the transformation of the business model from a license provider to a provider of commerce-as-a-service via the cloud is taking place faster than expected. Our "Cloud first" strategy announced at the beginning of last year is taking effect. As of September 30, we still recorded incoming orders in the cloud of EUR 3.2 million. At the end of the year, EUR 7.2 million had already been booked. We also achieved our target for 2018 with 13 new cloud customers."

The sales and earnings forecast for 2018 remains unchanged. For 2019, Intershop plans to accelerate transformation in favor of the cloud business and significantly increase the number of cloud customers. The basis for this is increased global visibility and an outstanding technological market position. The analysts at Forrester Research certified in the fall of 2018 that the company is positioned for B2B solutions with the best offering in the market. The intensified partnership with the global cloud market leader Microsoft is also important for increasing the acquisition of new customers.

