Intershop at the Hannover Messe: Digitization of service and sales for manufacturers and mechanical engineering

marketplace, after-sales portal or B2B web shop as commerce solution for future-oriented machine and plant engineering

on-site showcases present application scenarios

Hall 8, booth D06

Jena, Germany, March 15, 2019 - From April 1 to 5, Hanover will be the center for key technologies and modern industry, be it research and development, automation, supply, energy, product or service. The Hannover Messe with over 6500 exhibitors sets the standards for the coming years. Intershop will be present with a booth to highlight the opportunities for the industry to grow with a B2B commerce solution.

Thanks to smart technology, the digitization of machine halls has arrived in the age of industry 4.0. Intershop customers Zeiss, Würth, and TRUMPF are using their business scenarios to demonstrate that advanced services such as maintenance and monitoring or automated warehousing in conjunction with a modern e-commerce solution can also be profitable business areas.

Iot showcase: The Smart Shelf

At booth D06 in Hall 8, visitors to the Hannover Messe can be inspired by the possibilities of digitization: the Smart Shelf, which triggers automatic replenishment when stock falls below a defined level. The customer no longer has to worry about re-ordering. In addition, stock availability is ensured and at the same time capital commitment is minimized.

IoT showcase: The Smart Drill

The Smart Drill is based on the idea of Product-as-a-Service. Leasing or rental instead of purchase, this requires measuring the performance, technically speaking: the IoT capability. At the trade show Intershop presents a solution that allows the performance of a drill to be measured and the drill to be billed using pay-per-use methods. If this is combined with real-time billing, the manufacturer has the advantage that the revenue flows reliably and promptly.

Augmented Reality (AR) showcase: The Holomachine

Our engine model can be disassembled into its spare parts with the help of the Microsoft HoloLens. Even the smallest components can be placed in a virtual shopping basket and ordered.

Intershop employees in Hall 8, booth D06, will inform you about the possibilities of offering products and services in a B2B marketplace, an after-sales portal, or a classic B2B web shop.