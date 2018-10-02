Log in
Intershop : Death of Charles Stettler, Member of the Board of Directors

10/02/2018 | 07:12am CEST
02.10.2018

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG has the painful duty to announce the departure of Charles Stettler. Charles Stettler died after a serious illness on 1st October 2018.

Charles Stettler has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2011. Thanks to his great experience and in-depth knowledge, he was able to make a significant contribution to the success of the Group. His personality, his advice and his political sense will be deeply missed.

The board of directors, management and employees of the Intershop Group will remember Charles Stettler as a dedicated board member. We express our sincere condolences to his family.

The Board of Directors will appoint a successor to Charles Stettler in due course.

Kontakt

Cyrill Schneuwly

Thomas Kaul

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As per 30/06/2018 its portfolio comprised 55 properties with a lettable area of 585,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

28/02/2019 Publication of annual report 2018 with media and financial analysts conference
04/04/2019 Annual General Meeting 2019
29/08/2019 Publication of half-year report 2019 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

Disclaimer

Intershop Holding AG published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 05:11:03 UTC
