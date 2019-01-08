Intershop : Kurt Ritz to be appointed to the board of directors

08.01.2019

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG will propose the appointment of Mr. Kurt Ritz to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on 4th April 2019.

Mr. Kurt Ritz studied architecture, economics and business management and has considerable experience in the property industry. He has been with PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (PwC) since 1995. He has held the function of Real Estate Sector Leaders of Switzerland for many years and was Managing Partner of the PwC office in Zürich.

The Board of Directors is certain that, with his vast experience, Mr. Kurt Ritz will able to support the continuing positive development of the Intershop Group.

Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As per 30/06/2018 its portfolio comprised 55 properties with a lettable area of 585,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

28/02/2019 Publication of annual report 2018 with media and financial analysts conference 04/04/2019 Annual General Meeting 2019 29/08/2019 Publication of half-year report 2019 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

