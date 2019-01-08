Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Intershop Holding AG    ISN   CH0273774791

INTERSHOP HOLDING AG (ISN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EUROPE - 01/08 05:06:04 pm
497.0000 CHF   -0.80%
2017INTERSHOP HOLDING AG : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Intershop : Kurt Ritz to be appointed to the board of directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 11:39am EST
08.01.2019

The Board of Directors of Intershop Holding AG will propose the appointment of Mr. Kurt Ritz to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, to be held on 4th April 2019.

Mr. Kurt Ritz studied architecture, economics and business management and has considerable experience in the property industry. He has been with PricewaterhouseCoopers AG (PwC) since 1995. He has held the function of Real Estate Sector Leaders of Switzerland for many years and was Managing Partner of the PwC office in Zürich.

The Board of Directors is certain that, with his vast experience, Mr. Kurt Ritz will able to support the continuing positive development of the Intershop Group.

Annex

Short CV Kurt Ritz

Contact

Cyrill Schneuwly

Thomas Kaul

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As per 30/06/2018 its portfolio comprised 55 properties with a lettable area of 585,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.4 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

28/02/2019 Publication of annual report 2018 with media and financial analysts conference
04/04/2019 Annual General Meeting 2019
29/08/2019 Publication of half-year report 2019 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

pdf-Download

Disclaimer

Intershop Holding AG published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 16:38:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
11:39aINTERSHOP : Kurt Ritz to be appointed to the board of directors
PU
2018INTERSHOP : City Council Wädenswil recommends the design plan «AuPark» for accep..
PU
2018INTERSHOP : Death of Charles Stettler, Member of the Board of Directors
PU
2018INTERSHOP : Significant increase in rental income in the first half-year 2017 (K..
PU
2018INTERSHOP : Last freehold apartment of promotional project «eden7» transferred
PU
2018INTERSHOP HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INTERSHOP : «AuPark» in Au-Wädenswil has been chosen as the location for the pro..
PU
2017INTERSHOP : Significant increase in rental income in the first half-year 2017
PU
2017INTERSHOP HOLDING AG : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2017INTERSHOP : Resolutions of the 54th ordinary Annual General Meeting held on 30th..
PU
More news
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 170 M
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 463 M
Yield 2018 4,39%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,63x
EV / Sales 2019 15,3x
Capitalization 1 002 M
Chart INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Intershop Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrill Schneuwly Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Marmet Chairman
Thomas Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dober Non-Executive Director
Christian Baldinger Head-Construction & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP HOLDING AG2.66%1 022
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.39%43 694
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-0.19%37 395
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-5.50%37 379
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD5.03%28 511
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-1.16%26 416
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.