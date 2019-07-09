Intershop : Private design plan «AuPark» approved by the municipal council

09.07.2019

At its meeting on 8th July 2019, the municipal council of Wädenswil approved the partial revision of land use planning and the associated private design plan for the «AuPark» site. The decision is subject to the optional referendum.

The «AuPark» is a development site of the Intershop Group. In addition to a secondary school («Mittelschule») for the left shore of the Lake Zurich, the «AuPark» will provide just over 200 new apartments as well as additional shopping facilities for the neighbourhood of Au. In the heart of the site, a generous public park including a playground will be built as a connecting element and attractive meeting area for the population of Au.

Cyrill Schneuwly, CEO

Thomas Kaul, CFO

Company portrait Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which primarily invests in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2018 its portfolio comprised 54 properties with a lettable area of 578,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.3 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

