INTERSHOP HOLDING AG

(ISN)
Intershop : Private design plan «AuPark» approved by the municipal council

07/09/2019 | 01:18am EDT
09.07.2019

At its meeting on 8th July 2019, the municipal council of Wädenswil approved the partial revision of land use planning and the associated private design plan for the «AuPark» site. The decision is subject to the optional referendum.

The «AuPark» is a development site of the Intershop Group. In addition to a secondary school («Mittelschule») for the left shore of the Lake Zurich, the «AuPark» will provide just over 200 new apartments as well as additional shopping facilities for the neighbourhood of Au. In the heart of the site, a generous public park including a playground will be built as a connecting element and attractive meeting area for the population of Au.

Cyrill Schneuwly, CEO

Thomas Kaul, CFO

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which primarily invests in commercial properties. As of 31/12/2018 its portfolio comprised 54 properties with a lettable area of 578,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.3 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Agenda

29/08/2019 Publication of half-year report 2019 with online presentation for media and financial analysts
24/02/2020

Publication of annual report 2019 with media and financial analysts conference

02/04/2020 Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2020
27/08/2020 Publication of half-year report 2020 with online presentation for media and financial analysts

pdf-Download

Disclaimer

Intershop Holding AG published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 05:17:03 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 91,7 M
EBIT 2019 68,6 M
Net income 2019 45,7 M
Debt 2019 472 M
Yield 2019 4,37%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 16,0x
EV / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 998 M
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 503  CHF
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrill Schneuwly Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Marmet Chairman
Thomas Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dober Non-Executive Director
Christian Baldinger Head-Construction & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP HOLDING AG3.28%1 008
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED21.06%50 765
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.7.28%41 453
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-7.19%37 545
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD19.46%32 501
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.43%31 690
