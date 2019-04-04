Log in
Intershop : Resolutions of the 56th Annual General Meeting held on 4th April 2019

0
04/04/2019

Company portrait

Intershop is a real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and active in Switzerland, which invests principally in commercial properties. As per 31/12/2018 its portfolio comprised 54 properties with a lettable area of 578,000 m2 and a market value of some 1.3 billion Swiss francs. Intershop invests mainly in the Zurich area, around Lac Leman and along the main traffic arteries. Its portfolio combines high yields with security, thanks to diversification by geography and type of use, with considerable potential for value appreciation in the properties with development potential.

Disclaimer

Intershop Holding AG published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 17:11:04 UTC
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 91,7 M
EBIT 2019 68,6 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 472 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 16,3x
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 1 026 M
Chart INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Intershop Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERSHOP HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Cyrill Schneuwly Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Marmet Chairman
Thomas Kaul Chief Financial Officer
Michael Dober Non-Executive Director
Christian Baldinger Head-Construction & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERSHOP HOLDING AG5.12%1 025
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.45%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.99%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.43%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD29.66%34 214
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD25.35%33 855
