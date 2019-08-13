Log in
Interstate Power and Light : declares preferred stock dividend

08/13/2019 | 07:31am EDT

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Alliant Energy's Iowa utility, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), has declared dividends for its preferred stock (NASDAQ: IPLDP) shareowners of record on August 30, 2019. The dividends, which are payable on September 16, 2019, are as follows:

     $0.31875 per share on the 5.1% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock

Alliant Energy is the parent company of two public utility companies--Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL) and Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL)--and of Alliant Energy Resources, Inc. (AER), the parent company of Alliant Energy's non-regulated operations. (PRNewsFoto/ALLIANT ENERGY CORPORATION)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT), headquartered in Madison, Wis., provides regulated electric and natural gas service to 965,000 electric and 415,000 natural gas customers across Iowa and Wisconsin. Alliant Energy's mission is to deliver the energy solutions and exceptional service customers and communities count on – safely, efficiently and responsibly. Interstate Power and Light Company and Wisconsin Power and Light Company are Alliant Energy's two public utility subsidiaries. Alliant Energy Corporation is a component of the S&P 500. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interstate-power-and-light-company-declares-preferred-stock-dividend-300900158.html

SOURCE Alliant Energy Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
