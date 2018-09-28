DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Intertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



28.09.2018 / 14:22

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Intertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: http://intertainment.de/de/aktie/berichte.htm

28.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

