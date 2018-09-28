Log in
Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

09/28/2018 | 02:25pm CEST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Intertainment AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Intertainment AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

28.09.2018 / 14:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Intertainment AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018 German: http://intertainment.de/de/aktie/berichte.htm


28.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Intertainment AG
Bahnhofstr. 30
82340 Feldafing
Germany
Internet: http://www.intertainment.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728705  28.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
