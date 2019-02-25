Intertape Polymer Group to Present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG”) today announced that Greg Yull, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agricultural and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. IPG’s presentation will take place Wednesday, February 27th, 2019 at 10:45 am ET.



The IPG presentation will be webcast live. To access the webcast, visit https://bit.ly/2BH9ZEc or the Events and Presentations page of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.itape.com. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to hear the webcast.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper- and film-based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, IPG employs approximately 3,500 employees with operations in 29 locations, including 22 manufacturing facilities in North America, two in Asia and one in Europe. For more information about IPG, visit www.itape.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Ross Marshall Investor Relations (T) (416) 526-1563 (E) ross.marshall@loderockadvisors.com