Intertek : Acquisition

RNS Number : 3452Y

Intertek Group PLC 21 August 2018

Intertek Group plc 21 August 2018

21 August 2018, 7.00 am London, UK

Acquisition update

Further to its announcement on 3 August 2018, Intertek Group plc, a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, is pleased to confirm that it has now completed its acquisition of Alchemy Investment Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

For further information please contact: Denis Moreau, Investor Relations Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3400 investor@intertek.com

Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 intertek@fticonsulting.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQEASPEASDPEFF

Page 1 of 1