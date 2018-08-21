Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Intertek Group    ITRK   GB0031638363

INTERTEK GROUP (ITRK)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/20 05:35:02 pm
5262 GBp   -0.30%
08:12aINTERTEK : Acquisition
PU
08/20INTERTEK : to provide Total Quality Assurance testing solutions for ..
PU
08/16INTERTEK : ShipCare to exhibit at SMM Hamburg 2018
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Intertek : Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 08:12am CEST

RNS Number : 3452Y

Intertek Group PLC 21 August 2018

Intertek Group plc 21 August 2018

21 August 2018, 7.00 am London, UK

Acquisition update

Further to its announcement on 3 August 2018, Intertek Group plc, a Total Quality Assurance provider to a range of industries worldwide, is pleased to confirm that it has now completed its acquisition of Alchemy Investment Holdings, Inc.

Contacts

For further information please contact: Denis Moreau, Investor Relations Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3400 investor@intertek.com

Jonathon Brill, FTI Consulting Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 intertek@fticonsulting.com

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide.

Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains.

Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQEASPEASDPEFF

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 06:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INTERTEK GROUP
08:12aINTERTEK : Acquisition
PU
08/20INTERTEK : to provide Total Quality Assurance testing solutions for Australia&rs..
PU
08/16INTERTEK : opens packaging performance testing facility in U.S.
AQ
08/16INTERTEK : ShipCare to exhibit at SMM Hamburg 2018
PU
08/16INTERTEK : First Independent Lab in North America Accredited for End-to-End Eval..
BU
08/15PELANGIO EXPLORATION : Provides Update on Dormaa Project, Ghana West Africa
AQ
08/15ROSCAN MINERALS : Provides Update on Dormaa Project - Ghana and Kandiole Project..
AQ
08/15INTERTEK : Earns Accreditation from UKAS to ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safe..
AQ
08/15INTERTEK EARNS ACCREDITATION TO ISO : 2016 Anti-Bribery Management Systems Stan..
AQ
08/14INTERTEK : opens packaging performance testing facility in US
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/16HORIBA Europe To Acquire FuelCon For EV Test Equipment 
08/12Intertek Group's (IKTSF) CEO André Lacroix on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call.. 
08/08Intertek To Acquire Alchemy Systems For People Assurance Offerings 
08/07Intertek Group Plc 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Intertek Group Plc reports 1H results 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 2 806 M
EBIT 2018 476 M
Net income 2018 308 M
Debt 2018 584 M
Yield 2018 1,77%
P/E ratio 2018 28,06
P/E ratio 2019 25,89
EV / Sales 2018 3,24x
EV / Sales 2019 3,02x
Capitalization 8 518 M
Chart INTERTEK GROUP
Duration : Period :
Intertek Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INTERTEK GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 52,1  GBP
Spread / Average Target -1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
André Lacroix Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew David Martin Chairman
Edward Leigh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ann-Michele Bowlin Chief ATIC Innovation Officer
Diane Bitzel Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INTERTEK GROUP1.39%10 936
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 543
CINTAS CORPORATION36.60%22 614
UNITED RENTALS-12.45%12 454
BUREAU VERITAS-2.33%11 253
LG CORP--.--%11 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.