Intertek : Caleb Brett to Exhibit Tank Calibration Expertise at the Tank Storage Association Conference 2019

08/28/2019 | 11:31am EDT

August 28, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide are proud to be exhibiting at the Tank Storage Association Conference 2019 taking place the 26th of September 2019 in the Ricoh Arena, Coventry.

The Tank Storage Conference and Exhibition is the UK's leading event for the bulk liquid storage sector. The event also offers as a comprehensive conference programme, featuring a host of high-profile industry experts. To learn more about TSA 2019 visit: https://www.tankstorage.org.uk/conference-exhibition/

The Intertek Caleb Brett team will be available to discuss your Total Quality Assurance needs throughout the exhibition at stand 26 or you can get in touch with our team prior to the event to schedule a meeting, using the contact details below.

Our Services

Intertek Caleb Brett provides accurate and detailed measurement and calibration of large petroleum, fuel, and chemical cargo storage tanks. Tank calibration includes shore tanks used for holding crude oil, refined petroleum products, LPG, LNG, and other wet or dry bulk cargoes.

Our experts have developed a bespoke tank calibration method using laser scanning technology in order to provide calibration with increased accuracy. Intertek's bespoke ScanCal programme automates the tank calibration process whilst applying the recommended ISO 7507 methodology.

ScanCal provides a Total Quality Assurance solution to satisfy tank calibration requirements of clients in any industry covering tanks of various shapes and sizes.

Benefits of ScanCal Tank Calibration:

  • Increased accuracy
  • Increased procedural safety
  • Automated data acquisition and post-processing of data
  • Reduced turnaround time

Intertek's engineers have over 20 years' experience in tank calibration and calibration systems development. With state of the art laser scanning technology and the application of tried and trusted calibration mathematical formula highly accurate calibration tables are produced. Clients benefit from this expertise not just throughout the calibration process but in continued support following completion of the report.

Register as a delegate
To arrange a meeting during the conference, please contact: peter.haydon@intertek.com

To learn more about Intertek Caleb Brett's Tank Calibration services, please visit: https://www.intertek.com/petroleum/metering/tank-calibration/

For Media Information

Please contact:
Laura Peat
Senior Marketing Executive
Tel: +44 (0) 1325 390176
Email: laura.peat@intertek.com

For Technical Information

Please contact:
Peter Haydon
Business Development Manager
Mobile: +44 7484 514 390
Email: peter.haydon@intertek.com

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices and over 44,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

Intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 28 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2019 15:30:04 UTC
