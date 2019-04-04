Intertek : Conducts 6-part Global Online Product Quality & Safety Training Series

April 04, 2019

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to offer a six-part training webinar series designed to address essential safety concepts and provide valuable insights into managing and mitigating consumer product risks before and after incidents occur.

Demand for 'safe' and compliant products is increasing from both regulators and consumers; as a result, companies want to strengthen their product safety and quality management programs. However, assessing hazardous products can be challenging; it is the responsibility of those involved in the production of products to ensure that all potential hazards are considered during testing. For innovative companies that don't have standardized methods, the process can be even more daunting and complex.

Registration gives you access to all 6 webinars in the series. A group discount can be utilized when purchasing 5 or more tickets for the same company.

Cost: $650.00 USD per ticket

Product Quality & Safety Training Series: Do you have an innovative product and need to identify potential hazards?

Part 1: Understanding Risk and the Safety Process

May 9, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Explanation of risk and its relative components

The value of an essential safety approach

Introduction of the safety process and its main elements

Hazard analysis example

Part 2: Injury, Fatality, and Recall Data

May 23, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Data sources explained

Sample data to illustrate its usefulness and application

Live demonstration of public data searching tools

Part 3: Foreseeable Use

June 6, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Explanation of the concept of Foreseeable Use

Children's development and exploration strategies

Concepts of caregiver vigilance and accessibility

Exploration of the drivers of Foreseeable Use across the age groups

Part 4: Human Factors

June 20, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Introduction to the study of the physical interaction between the human body and product characteristics

In depth analysis of a few physical/mechanical hazards, including:

Airway Obstruction Suffocation Burns (thermal and battery) Insertion/Entrapment Eye injury Pet Hazards



Part 5: Recall Systems

July 11, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Navigating the different publications on recalls to build your own system: PAS 7100 (UK), ISO 10393, etc…

Key essentials identification, workflow and decision making:

Planning for the worst Effective communications (inbound and outbound) Applying the risk and safety knowledge Having the right people in the room Taking swift action Preventative actions



Part 6: Compliance in a Globalized and Connected World

July 25, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST

Product compliance considerations

Product classification Remember the peripherals

Considering foreseeable use around the world

The changing landscape of online sales

To register for the webinars, visit: http://bit.ly/2CWfQpD

