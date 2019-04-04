Intertek : Conducts 6-part Global Online Product Quality & Safety Training Series

April 04, 2019
Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is pleased to offer a six-part training webinar series designed to address essential safety concepts and provide valuable insights into managing and mitigating consumer product risks before and after incidents occur.
Demand for 'safe' and compliant products is increasing from both regulators and consumers; as a result, companies want to strengthen their product safety and quality management programs. However, assessing hazardous products can be challenging; it is the responsibility of those involved in the production of products to ensure that all potential hazards are considered during testing. For innovative companies that don't have standardized methods, the process can be even more daunting and complex.
Registration gives you access to all 6 webinars in the series. A group discount can be utilized when purchasing 5 or more tickets for the same company.
Cost: $650.00 USD per ticket
Product Quality & Safety Training Series: Do you have an innovative product and need to identify potential hazards?
Part 1: Understanding Risk and the Safety Process
May 9, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Explanation of risk and its relative components
-
The value of an essential safety approach
-
Introduction of the safety process and its main elements
-
Hazard analysis example
Part 2: Injury, Fatality, and Recall Data
May 23, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Data sources explained
-
Sample data to illustrate its usefulness and application
-
Live demonstration of public data searching tools
Part 3: Foreseeable Use
June 6, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Explanation of the concept of Foreseeable Use
-
Children's development and exploration strategies
-
Concepts of caregiver vigilance and accessibility
-
Exploration of the drivers of Foreseeable Use across the age groups
Part 4: Human Factors
June 20, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Introduction to the study of the physical interaction between the human body and product characteristics
-
In depth analysis of a few physical/mechanical hazards, including:
-
-
Airway Obstruction
-
Suffocation
-
Burns (thermal and battery)
-
Insertion/Entrapment
-
Eye injury
-
Pet Hazards
Part 5: Recall Systems
July 11, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Navigating the different publications on recalls to build your own system: PAS 7100 (UK), ISO 10393, etc…
-
Key essentials identification, workflow and decision making:
-
-
Planning for the worst
-
Effective communications (inbound and outbound)
-
Applying the risk and safety knowledge
-
Having the right people in the room
-
Taking swift action
-
Preventative actions
Part 6: Compliance in a Globalized and Connected World
July 25, 2019 | 10am EDT, 3pm BST, 4pm CEST
-
Product compliance considerations
-
-
Product classification
-
Remember the peripherals
-
Considering foreseeable use around the world
-
The changing landscape of online sales
