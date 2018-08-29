Intertek : Director Declaration

RNS Number : 1266Z

Intertek Group PLC 29 August 2018

29 August 2018, London

Intertek Group plc ('Intertek' or 'the Company')

Additional Directorship Notification

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Andy Martin is being appointed Chairman of Hays plc with eﬀect from 28 August 2018. He was appointed the interim Chairman in July 2018.

