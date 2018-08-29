Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/29 02:55:54 pm
5282 GBp   -0.30%
Intertek : Director Declaration

08/29/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

RNS Number : 1266Z

Intertek Group PLC 29 August 2018

29 August 2018, London

Intertek Group plc ('Intertek' or 'the Company')

Additional Directorship Notification

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.11, the Company announces that Andy Martin is being appointed Chairman of Hays plc with eﬀect from 28 August 2018. He was appointed the interim Chairman in July 2018.

Contact:

For further information, please contact:

Fiona Evans, Group Company Secretary Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7396 3400

About Intertek

Total Quality. Assured.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and oﬃces and over 43,000 people in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certiﬁcation solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

intertek.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 12:11:10 UTC
